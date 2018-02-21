Global Well Completion Market – Industry Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Synopsis of Well Completion

Market Scenario

Rise in the demand for oil, and gas is expected to fuel the demand for the well completion market. The oil & gas industry had been experiencing a downturn since past two years due to persistent oil price decline. However, some stabilization is being observed in the oil prices, on account of various macro-economic factors. The difference in the oil supply & demand is steadily declining, gradually heading towards a change in the market dynamics. This reversal in supply demand dynamics is expected to induce a rise in the number of producing wells, thereby contributing to the well completion market. Growing importance on renewable energy generation is also expected to play a significant role in the global energy market, and shall have a profound impact on the oil & gas market as well.

Key Players

Some of the key player s in the well completion market are

Halliburton Company (U.S.),

Schlumberger Ltd. (U.S.),

Baker Hughes, Inc. (U.S.),

Weatherford International Plc (Ireland),

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (U.S.),

Superior Energy Services (U.S.),

Nabors Industries Ltd. (Bermuda),

Trican Well Service Ltd. (Canada),

Packers Plus Energy Services, Inc. (Canada).

Segments

The well completion market has been segmented on the basis of operation as fracturing, sand control, liner hanger systems, intelligent wells, packers, valves & others. On the basis of well types, the market has been segmented into land and offshore.On the basis of type the market has been segmented into equipment and services.

Study Objectives of Well Completion

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Well Completion market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Well Completion market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters five force analysis.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to six main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by well type, by operation, by type, and by region as well as its sub segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments in the global Well Completion market

Regional Analysis of Well Completion Market

North America is currently leading this market with their shale gas revolution boosting the market. Asia-pacific regions accounts for a considerable portion of oil and gas demand and is expected to have a significant impact on the growth & development in the well completion market.

