Global Market Study on Diagnostic Imaging Devices: Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth by 2020

The global diagnostic imaging devices market is segmented on the basis of types of devices with further sub-segmentation. The types of devices are X-ray, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography scanner, nuclear imaging system, and others. The X-ray segment is further segmented on the basis of technology, such as digital radiograph, analog radiograph, and others. According to portability, the X-ray segment is fragmented into stationary X-ray system and portable X-ray system.

The ultrasound segment is also divided on the basis of technology and portability. Technologically, the market is divided on the basis of 2D, Doppler, 3D and 4D, while the sub-segments of compact ultrasound and trolley ultrasound systems are portability-based.

The computed tomography segment is classified on the basis of slice such as middle-end slice CT scanner, high-end slice CT scanner, and low-end slice CT scanner. Geographically, the global diagnostic imaging devices market is fragmented into Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of the World.

Some of the factors contributing to the considerable growth rate of this market are increasing initiatives taken by governments to curtail the prevalence of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and tuberculosis, remarkable technological advancements, and rapid application of diagnostic imaging devices. The growth of global diagnostic imaging devices market is also being driven by increasing investments made by government bodies.

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Assumptions

Chapter 2 Market Synopsis

Chapter 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.5 Intensity of Rivalry

Chapter 4 Industry Overview

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing geriatric population

4.2.2 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries

4.2.3 Growing awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis of diseases among individuals

4.2.4 Technological advancements and widening application of diagnostic imaging devices

4.2.5 Increasing funding from government bodies

4.3 Impact analysis of Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Heightened risk of cancer owing to exposure to radiation

4.4.2 Shortage of helium for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems

4.4.3 Strict regulatory requirements

4.5 Impact Analysis of Market Restraints

4.6 Market Trends

4.6.1 Growing product innovation

4.6.2 Rising number of collaborations and partnerships

Chapter 5 Global Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast by X-rays

6.1 X-rays

6.1.1 By technology

6.1.2 By portability

Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast by Ultrasound

7.1 Ultrasound systems

7.1.1 By technology

7.1.2 By portability

Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast by Computed Tomography

8.1 Computerized tomography (CT) scanner

8.1.1 By type of slice

Chapter 9 Market Size and Forecast by Magnetic Resonance imaging

9.1 Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

9.1.1 By architecture

Chapter 10 Market Size and Forecast by Nuclear Imaging

10.1 Nuclear imaging system

10.1.1 By type

Chapter 11 Market Size and Forecast by Geography

11.1 North America

11.1.1 The U.S.

11.1.2 Canada

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 Germany

11.2.2 France

11.2.3 The U.K.

