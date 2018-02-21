Global Energy Harvesting Market 2018 Global Share, Challenges, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Market Scenario:

Mobile Money Market refers to payment or exchange of money without hard cash. Earlier barter system was in picture where people exchanges one product with respect to another, later currency came into picture where people purchase any product by giving physical cash. Nowadays Mobile money concept is coming into picture where people can send or receive money virtually and electronically. Various companies are providing payment gateways to pay the money result, this market has grown to US high billion and expected to reach US high billion by the end of forecasted period. As technology is growing, it is giving fuel to the mobile money market and it is expected that mobile money market will grow at a CAGR of high.

Key players:

Google, Inc. (U.S.),

MasterCard (U.S.),

American Express (U.S.),

Paycom (U.S.),

Apple Inc. (U.S.),

Gemalto (Netherlands),

FIS (U.S.),

Mahindra Comviva (India),

Paypal (U.S.) Vodafone Group PLC (U.S.)

Request a Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1052

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Transaction Type: P2P, P2B, B2P, B2B.

Segmentation by Mode: Mobile Applications, Smartcard/NFC, SMS & Web among others.

Segmentation by Financial Services: Mobile money, Mobile savings, Mobile insurance and Mobile credit.

Segmentation by verticals: BFSI, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, web services, retail, and healthcare among others.

Note- Only qualitative information will be provided for segment financial services.

Regional Analysis:

Currently, North America is dominating the market of mobile money due to high consumption of smartphones and need of portability in the payment gateway market. Technological development is also a major factor which is driving the market of mobile money in the North America. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market due to the high demand for smartcards and smartphones. Currently Asia-Pacific holds growth of market share followed by Europe which accounts for high of share and has been valued at US high billion.

Industry News:

In July 2016, MasterCard is reportedly applying for Chinese payment license after government announced the FDI.

In July 2016, MasterCard announced the acquisition of VocaLink which operates payment technology platforms.

In February 2016, Mahindra announced the collaboration with AsiaHawala to provide P2P transaction in Iraq.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas:

North America

US

Canada

Europe:

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific:

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Access Report Details @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-money-market-1052

Study Objective of Mobile Money Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Mobile Money Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Mobile Money market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by transaction, by mode, by vertical, and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Mobile Money Market

Pacific:

The Middle East & Africa:

The report for Global Mobile Money Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com