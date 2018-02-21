Global Diethylene Glycol Market Growth Rate By End-User Application and Aggressive Landscape Analysis 2018-2025

This new market research report forecasts on Diethylene Glycol Market providing complete market figures, consisting market size and estimation by Diethylene Glycol Market application and products depending upon geographical location for the forecasting period 2018 to 2025.
This study provides insights about the Diethylene Glycol in regards to its uses and benefits. We at QY Research Groups provide updated information that is beneficial in decision making regarding business investments.
The regions encompassed by this study are
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
In terms of type the market is segmented into
Prepared By Ethylene Oxide
Prepared By Anhydride
By Application the market covers
Gas Dehydrant
Aromatics Extraction Solvent
Synthesis Of Unsaturated Polyester Resin
The top participants in the market are
Shell
DOW
SD
BASF
Formosa Plastic Group
SABIC
Nippon Shokubai
Reliance Group
IGL
IndianOil
SINOPEC
CNPC
BASF-YPC
Golden Dyechem
