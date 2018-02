Global Bag-in-Box Containers Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2024

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Bag-in-Box Containers Market“

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global bag-in-box container market on the global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data of 2014 along with forecast for 2017 to 2024 based on volumes (‘000 units) and revenue (US$ Mn). The study includes drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends for global bag-in-box market with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Market dynamics in the report are justified with the help of quantitative and qualitative data which is verified by primary and secondary sources. The report includes segmentation, targeting & positioning (STP) analysis, and value proposition analysis which would enable clients to differentiate their strategy. The report also includes regional pricing analysis and supply chain analysis with list of raw material suppliers and prominent buyers by region.

In order to provide the users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with unique selling propositions. The competition dashboard provides detailed comparison of bag-in-box films manufacturers, fitment manufacturers, and machinery manufacturers on parameters such as strategic focus, unique selling proposition, and market share. The study also provides market attractiveness analysis by end use, by material type, and by order type.

Inflation is not part of pricing in this report. Prices of bag-in-box containers vary in each region. Hence, similar volume to value ratio does not follow for each individual region. Prices of bag-in-box containers across major regions have been taken into account while estimating and forecasting market revenue on the global basis. We have used bottom-up approach to arrive at the global market, considering individual application segments and integrating them to arrive at a global number.

For the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with key industry experts and opinion leaders. We reviewed key players’ product literature, press releases, white papers, annual reports, relevant document for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary sources include technical writing, statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be effective, reliable, successful approach precise market data, and recognizing business opportunities.

Key players in the bag-in-box containers includes Amcor Limited, CDF Corporation, TPS Rental Systems Ltd, Optopack Ltd, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith, Liqui-box, and Scholle IPN. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, SWOT analysis, and recent developments.

The market has been segmented as follows:

Global bag-in-box container market on the basis of end use

Food & Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-alcoholic beverages (juice, smoothies, etc.)

Liquid food (cooking oil, milk & other, dairy products )

Industrial Liquid Products (chemicals, battery acids, etc.)

Household products (Liquid washing & cleaning products, Water, cosmetics, etc.)

Global bag-in-box container market on the basis of material type

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Others (Nylon, poly-butylene terephthalate, etc.)

Global bag-in-box container market on the basis of order type

Standard Order

Customized Order

Bag-in-box container market – Regional Analysis by region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Nordic

Russia

Poland

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

