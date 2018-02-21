FPGA in Telecom Sector Market: Development Trends and Worldwide Growth 2018-2022

FPGA in Telecom Sector Market on Market Information, by Industry (Data Processing, Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics), by Technology (4G,3G, WiMax, LTE), by Application (ADAS, GPS maps, 3D visualization)- Forecast 2016-2022

Study Objective of FPGA in Telecom Sector Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the FPGA in Telecom Sector Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the FPGA in Telecom Sector Market based on various factors- value chain analysis, Porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by industry, by technology, by application and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the FPGA in Telecom Sector Market

Market Scenario

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) is a programmable semiconductor device, which can be reprogrammed according to the desired application or requirement as against Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) that are function specific. Due to the growing demand of power-efficiency and high performance IC design favorably impacts the market growth. The FPGA in Telecom Sector Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% and is expected to reach the market size of USD XX million by the end forecasted period from USD XX million in the 2016. The major reason for the high growth of this market is the high demand for power-efficient and high performance IC designs.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Industry: data processing, automotive, industrial and consumer electronics

Segmentation by Technology: 4G,3G, WiMax and LTE technologies

Segmentation by Application: Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) such as GPS maps, 3D visualization, RADAR and SONAR, unmanned vehicles, etc.

Regional Analysis

Asia pacific is dominating the market of FPGA Telecom Sector with the market share of XX%. Due to high availability of low-cost smartphones and tablets and emerging trend of using digital technology in Region such as China and India and also due to the raising foreign investments. Therefore accounting for $XX million and is expected to grow over $XX billion by expected period. FPGA Telecom Sector Market in North-America market is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% from $ XX million in 2016 to $XX million by expected period. The European market for Cloud Gaming Market is expected to grow at XX% CAGR (2016-expected period).

Key players

The global competitors FPGA in Telecom Sector market are Xilinx Inc. (U.S.), Microsemi Corporation (U.S.), Lattice Semiconductor (U.S.), Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Atmel Corporation (U.S.), S2C Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S), Cypress Semiconductor (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.) and others.

Industry News

• In June 2016, Achronix has announced availability of the new PCIe form factor Accelerator-6D accelerator board which is the industry’s highest single-FPGA memory bandwidth, PCIe add-in card for high-speed data center acceleration applications.

• In December 2015, Intel Corporation announced that it has completed the acquisition of Altera Corporation, a leading provider of field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology.

Target Audience:

• Technology standards organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

• Analysts and strategic business planners

• Research organizations

• Technology investors

• Governments, financial institutions, and investment communities

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) (end-user application or electronic component manufacturers)

