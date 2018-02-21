Facebook Rolles Out a New Feature Account Switcher

Facebook has been the leading social marketing platform, No matter people have used it via application or via web version. Since the launch of Facebook social networking got a new definition in the real world. Facebook engineers/workers are working on fulfilling the user demands and needs. So does make Facebook a leading social networking platform.

People are using facebook for many reasons and definitely they are loving it. There are many people who are doing business on facebook by sharing their products on Facebook, also known as social marketing. That’s not all Facebook provide their application for almost all the operating systems and recently they rolled an app for kaios operating system.

Some of the Features of Facebook for Businessmen.

Facebook allows people to create pages for their business and then publish posts on them. By ding so people get to know about their business without doing any promotion on news papers/pamplets. However, this doesn’t have a great reach so facebook added a feature “Boost Post”. This feature allows users to pay to facebook and facebook will promote your published post on the local facebook users. By doing that people get to know more about the products near to them. Business owners get local customers, So for products meant fo the local market, Boost post is awesome. After a certain period of time, Facebook added target location option to the boost post feature.

There are other ways to do free promotion as well but those are not so effective. One among them is to share your page/published article on the page to the Facebook groups. Facebook also allows you to create a group chat, in which you can add a few people who can interact with each other at the same time and in real time. But in order to do so, those persons should be your friends on Facebook. SO if they are not, you need to search them and if they are using Facebook. You can add them as your friends and once they accept your request. You can add them to group chat.

Some other features of facebook.

Facebook allows people to make video calls or send messages to anyone in the friend list. Facebook also allows you to upload videos and share with others. Even if the video is your own, you can earn via Facebook. In other words Facebook will show ads on that video and will pay you a share from that. So people can earn from it as well. Facebook also allows its users to check local products/shops via its search bar, which is an amazing thing. Reports are coming that Facebook may soon add group video chat feature. Which will allow its users to make a group video call; Same was mentioned about the WhatsApp.

What is Facebooks Switch accounts or accounts switcher.

Facebooks account switcher allows its users to switch between accounts. So if a person is having two facebook accounts like a business related account and a personal account. He/she can switch between them easily, No need to use another browser or click on the logout and then login. All you need to do is to click on account switcher and select the account which you want to login. But when using account switcher for the first time you need to enter the login credentials of your second Facebook account. Then after that you can switch between your Facebook accounts without those credentials.

Account switcher

The best thing about the account switcher is that you don’t need to download any software, nor you need to add anything. Its just lready available in the web version of Facebook. Further, there is no limit of Facebook accounts that you can use with account switcher. So if a person is having more than two accounts, He/she can use them with account switcher. Earlier Facebook doesn’t allowed more than one account, But here it seems that Facebook is now allowing. So these were some features of the facebook.

How can a person earn money on Facebook?

As we already mentioned, Facebook allows users to upload videos and then shows the relevant ads and pays a share to its owner. But besides that there is one more way by which users can earn via facebook and that is Instant articles. Instant articles are just like articles, Which are embebded with ads by the facebook.

After embedding ads a particular share is given from the revenue earned by that article. However, a better way to earn via facebook is that you can set any article as paid article or paid content. So if users want to read that article, they need to pay that amount which its owner has fixed. But this is not so effective in terms of earning as there are many other sources which do provide the same piece of information and that too free.

You might be thinking, How does Facebook pays? Yes, That’s a normal question that anyone will think. Facebook pays via wire transfer and via EFT in selected countries.

So in nutshell Video uploading is the best way to earn on Facebook as compared to other Facebook earning methods.