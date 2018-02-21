Difference Between Infrared Thermometer and Digital Thermometer

The infrared thermometer is the new in thing in the market. SantaMedical 2 In 1 Professional Clinical Large LCD Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer (Forehead, Surface, and Room) is a safe and effective device which measures temperature from a distance without getting affected by ambient temperature and no hazard of transmission of infection. Available at www.allheart.com the device is a marvel to use.

Thermometers have been in vogue for a very significant period of time. The device has covered a long journey since it’s invention. Earlier the mercury thermometers were considered gold standard. Gradually they got replaced by a mercurial one for example alcohol thermometers. With the passage of time they also gradually became obsolete and then came digital thermometers. But gradually these are also getting phased out as the non-contact infrared thermometers are seeing the light of the day. Digital thermometers have made the things pretty safe and the risk of mercury has been excluded. However, there is still a risk of transmission of infection from one individual to another with digital thermometers as the same is placed in oral cavity or axilla for a recording of temperature. However non-contact infrared thermometers measure the temperature from a distance from the body and do not cause transmission of infection. Also, the tip of digital thermometers can cause injury to the smaller kids however such possibility is not there with infrared thermometers.

Infrared thermometers can also record the temperature of the body, surface or environment which is not possible with digital thermometers. Also, the temperature reading of infrared thermometer is not affected by ambient temperature or warm fluid intake by the individual which is not the case with digital thermometers. Also, the accuracy of readings is more reliable in cases of infrared thermometers as compared to digital thermometers. The readings taken with infrared thermometers are obtained quickly ie within 10 seconds. However digital thermometers take much longer a time for recording the temperature.

There are many non-contact infrared thermometers available in the market.

