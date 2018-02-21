Cystic Fibrosis Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017-2023

The latest report on Cystic Fibrosis Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Cystic Fibrosis Market by drug class (CFTR modulators, mucolytic, pancreatic enzyme supplements and bronchodilators), by route of administration (inhaled drugs and oral drugs), by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Cystic Fibrosis such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Market Insights

The global cystic fibrosis market was sized over USD 2.15 billion in 2015. The global cystic fibrosis market is projected to reach USD 6.67 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 15% and 15.4% from 2017 to 2023. The global market for cystic fibrosis is driven by continued growth of the number of CF patients worldwide. Increasing awareness for cystic fibrosis therapy, technological developments in the R&D and increase in the occurrence of cystic fibrosis are some of the factors likely to drive the global cystic fibrosis market over the forecast period. However, high cost of treatment and R&D, complicated pathophysiology, and increase in genetic mutation rate are the prime restraining factors to the growth of global cystic fibrosis market. Nevertheless, rising number of initiatives taken by nonprofit organizations, and presence of flexible policies are will bring more opportunities to the global cystic fibrosis market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global cystic fibrosis market by drug class, by route of administration and by region. The global cystic fibrosis market is segmented on the basis of drug class as CFTR modulators, mucolytics, pancreatic enzyme supplements and bronchodilators. The CFTR modulator drug class was estimated to account for approximately 44%% of total CF drug revenue share in 2015. On the basis of route of administration it is segmented by inhaled drugs and oral drugs. Oral route accounted for the largest share of nearly 62.7% in 2015

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

North America is accounted for largest revenue share as a majority of patients affected with CF are of Caucasian descent. The Asia Pacific market region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to underdiagnosis and lack of country-specific CF patient registries, rising awareness about CF disorders & treatment options is expected to boost this segment over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Gilead, AbbVie Inc, Novartis AG., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Alaxia, Merck & Co. Inc., AIT (Advanced Inhalation Therapies)., ALLERGAN., AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of cystic fibrosis globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of cystic fibrosis. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the cystic fibrosis market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the cystic fibrosis market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.