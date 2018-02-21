Country Woods: A Leading Supplier of Timber in Cape Town

Started as a small enterprise in 2003, Country Woods has witnessed a steady growth in recent years. Specialising in more than 70 species of timber, they clearly rank among the leading suppliers of timber in South Africa. All their timbers are sourced from exotic locations around the world and are sold in bundle or break-bundle form. Since they accommodate kiln drying facilities at all their outlets, the timbers are kiln dried according to the demands of the customers.

Country Woods specialises in an impressive array of exotic woods in various weights. Some of their new and exotic collections include Canary wood, Granadillo, Wamara, Red Heart, Caribbean Walnut, Yellow Heart, Snakewood and Chen Chen Rosewood. With outlets in Cape Town and Johannesburg, Country Woods supplies wood to boat builders, joiners, carvers, furniture manufacturers, shop fitters, cabinet makers and kitchen manufacturers.

Flooring and Decking

Wood floors are not just stylish, they are quite versatile. For their unique appeal and unique feel, wood floors are becoming rampant in many houses in South Africa. Country Woods’ flooring materials which come in Tongue and Groove floor boards are a practical solution for all kinds of spaces, kitchens, housing, libraries or schools. Available in a broad variety of hardwoods, these floor boards can add value to your property. Country Woods also offers decking profiles for swimming pools, balconies, outdoor patios, and other outdoor spaces in an extensive range of hardwoods.

Boat Building

At Country Woods, you can find genuine Burmese Teak which can be deployed to build an exquisite boat deck.

Joinery

As a leading timber merchant in Cape Town, Country Woods accommodates some of the world’s finest joinery timber, Iroko, Afrormosia, Western Red Cedar, Douglas Fir, African Padauk and Burmese Tea only to name a few.

Stairs and Balustrades

Wooden stairs and balustrades have become the talking point in town and it’s not hard to guess why. From fine quality grain to excellent finish, such staircases can add charm to your house. To make it more interesting, you can try out moulded handrails.

Apart from the above-mentioned facilities, Country Woods’ impressive range of hardwoods is suitable for making furniture, cladding and screens, etc. Additionally, clients who are located within the 100 km radius of the Cape Town showroom get free delivery.

For more information about Country Woods, visit their official website at http://countrywoods.co.za

Contact:

15 2nd Rd, Montague Gardens

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: 0114446705

Cell: 0824851969