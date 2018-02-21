Cold Chain Monitoring Market Production, Revenue and Market share of manufacturer

Market Highlights:

Cold Chain Monitoring is a system which is used to monitor and ensure the shelf life of frozen foods. As the market of frozen foods is increasing, cold chain monitoring is becoming an important aspect. Improper temperature control results in heavy loss of frozen foods during the supply chain process and Cold Chain Monitoring helps to monitor the overall process and improve the safety of food and pharmaceutical products.

As a business function of distribution services, cold chain services are force multipliers that create a world of opportunities for related trade and exports of goods. A cold chain can most readily be defined as a series of warehousing and distribution activities that is designed to ensure ideal storage and transportation conditions for temperature-sensitive products. Cold chain services also have the added benefit of improving quality of life for billions of people around the world and are in high demand, especially in less developed economies that suffer from malnutrition, high rates of food spoilage and chronic disease.

The key factors responsible for the increase in the cold chain monitoring market is the focus on quality and product sensitivity, growth in organized retail, increase in refrigerated warehouses, government changing policies and regulations, and growth in pharmaceutical sector. However, the factor such as lack of standardization and high operational cost slow down the growth of cold chain monitoring market.

Major Key Players

ORBCOMM (U.S.),

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands),

Berlinger & Co. AG (Switzerland),

Sensitech, Inc. (U.S.),

NEC Corp. (Japan),

Controlant EHF (Iceland),

Infratab Inc. (U.S.),

Monnit Corporation (U.S.),

Zest Labs, Inc. (U.S.),

Sensitech Inc. (U.S.)

The report – “Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market” has been segmented on the basis of components, application and logistics. Components include- Sensors, Radio frequency devices, telematics device, and software among others. The application area includes- Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, Foods & Beverages and others. The Logistics includes- Warehousing and Transportation. The forecasting period is considered for the duration 2016-2022.

Cold Chain Monitoring Global Market – Segmentation

The cold chain monitoring market is segmented in to four key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Components: Sensors, Radio frequency devices, telematics device, and software and others.

Segmentation by Application: Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, Foods & Beverages and others.

Segmentation by Logistics: Warehousing and Transportation

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global cold chain monitoring market with the largest market share and therefore accounting for astronomical amounts and is expected to grow over its previous growth records by 2022. High standard of living and high consumption of meat products is driving the market in the North America. Cold Chain Monitoring Market in Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a fastest growing CAGR during forecast period, due to the growing chemical industry. China stands as one of the biggest market of chemicals and pharmaceutical which is giving Asia Pacific a competitive advantage over other regions. The increasing demand for quality regulation the food industry to incorporate is boosting the cold chain monitoring solutions in its supply chainis one of the significant factor strengthening the growth of cold chain monitoring market in the European region.