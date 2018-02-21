Automated Border Control Market: Lucrative Opportunities across Globe

​Automated border control is an automated system that initiates processing as soon as the traveler enters and assures that the passenger is the rightful holder of the document. It includes modern technologies of e-gate such as border control software and facial recognition. Automated border control provides an efficient solution to airport systems and also provides passengers a convenient experience. These solutions improve border crossing time, allowing passengers to pass through the gate automatically, reducing the risk of human error and related time loss. Automated border control detects frauds with greater risk with the help of electronic microprocessors.

Rising awareness about security concerns and enhanced convenience of travelers are some of the factors driving the global automated border control market. With heightened security concerns among people, various ports are implementing facial recognition and biometric systems in order to address security issues. Automated biometric solutions have been introduced in a number of airports and shipping ports to fulfil future border control needs resulting from the rapid growth in the number of passengers. Increasing need for automation across all port facilities to optimize efficiency at airports, sea ports, as well as land ports is boosting the growth of the global automated border control market. Majority of the airports are replacing their border control processes with automated alternatives to increase security and make the passenger experience smoother. The recent trend in the global automated border control market is use of kiosks at the border. Airports are investing in kiosk as it efficiently and smoothly handles the large number of passengers. Large capital investment requirement and threat of identity theft are some of the factors that may hamper the growth of the global automated border control market.

The global automated border control market can be segmented based on application area, component, solution type, and geography. On the basis of application area, the market can be segmented into airports, sea ports, and land ports. The Sea ports segment is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to the growing passenger traffic and strengthened border integrity. On the basis of component, the market can be segmented as software, hardware, and services. The software component segment is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to the increasing need for automation in order to optimize overall efficiency at airports, land ports, and seaports. The adoption of software components is growing in automated border control systems as it ensures the performance of biometric and facial recognition database algorithms and also provides risk assessment for travelers. Furthermore, the solution type can be segmented as ABC e-Gate and ABC Kiosk. The ABC e-Gate segment is projected to expand rapidly as it allows border crossing systems to process large number of passengers at a time with enhanced security. In terms of geography, the global automated border crossing market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in Europe is expected to grow at a higher rate owing to the growing adoption of automated border control (ABC) systems, presence of numerous players, and government funding. North America is also expected to contribute significant market share to the global automated border control market, followed by Asia Pacific.

The global automated border market has a large number of players. Some of the key players include Accenture, Atos, Arjo Systems, Cross Match Technologies, International Security Technology, Magnetic Autocontrol, Biolink Solutions, Cognitec Systems, Gemalto NV, Cominfosec, and Magnetic Autocontrol.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

