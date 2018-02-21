Application Management Services Market by Service, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022

The Global Application Management Services Market, Market research report provided by QY Research Groups is the most detailed study about Application Management Services that is estimated to grow at a tremendous rate over the forecast period 2012-2022. This report contains precise and updated insights in respect with the leading market players and prevailing regions of the business.
The market is segmented on the basis of Product and Application. The section provides beneficial knowledge about the segments of the report.
The major players in the market are
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
Accenture plc
IBM Corp
Capgemini Group S.A.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Atos SE
Computer Science Corp.
L&T Infotech
Infosys Ltd.
NTT Data Corp.
Mahindra Systems
Wipro Ltd.
The Application Management Services market in terms of application is classified into
BFSI
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Retail
Public Sector
Others
Depending on the Product the Application Management Services Market is classified into
System Integration
Support & Maintenance
Database Management
Consulting
Modernization
Others
The market is sectioned by prevailing regions such as
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Table of Contents:
Global Application Management Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Application Management Services
1.1 Application Management Services Market Overview
1.1.1 Application Management Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Application Management Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Application Management Services Market by Type
1.3.1 System Integration
1.3.2 Support & Maintenance
1.3.3 Database Management
1.3.4 Consulting
1.3.5 Modernization
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Application Management Services Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 BFSI
1.4.2 Healthcare
1.4.3 IT and Telecom
1.4.4 Retail
1.4.5 Public Sector
1.4.6 Others
2 Global Application Management Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Application Management Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Application Management Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Accenture plc
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Application Management Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 IBM Corp
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Application Management Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Capgemini Group S.A.
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Application Management Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Application Management Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Application Management Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Atos SE
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Application Management Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Computer Science Corp.
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Application Management Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 L&T Infotech
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Application Management Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Infosys Ltd.
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Application Management Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 NTT Data Corp.
3.12 Mahindra Systems
3.13 Wipro Ltd.
……………..
