Air Cushion Machine Market Projected to Grow Steadily During 2017 – 2027

Protection of packaged items from the external environment is the main function of packaging. Products are packed in different layers of primary and secondary packaging, all serving the basic purpose of protection of goods. Despite all the measures, goods in transit possess a threat of getting damaged and to overcome this restraint packaging manufacturer have innovated a new solution, by providing air cushioning to the packaged products. These air cushions are produced by sealing air between the layers of a plastic films using air cushion machines. Air cushion machine forms air pockets in the film by sealing air thus producing products such as bubble wraps and air pillows. Air pillows are then used between primary and secondary packaging for locking of the product movement during the transit.

Air Cushion Machine Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing technological advancements in packaging industry have inflated the market size for the same over the last decade. The packaging industry has been estimated at US$ 827 Bn in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The key driver boosting the growth in air cushion machine market is increased demand for air cushions on the backdrop of its ability to protect the packed products. Manufacturers of various end-use industries are focusing on strengthening their supply chain network, and protective packaging is playing an important role in the process hence increasing the demand for air cushions and positively influencing the growth in air cushion machine market. Being lightweight and compatible with production processes are some other factors boosting the growth in air cushion machine market. Increasing penetration of e-retail formats especially in APEJ region is further strengthening the growth in air cushion machine market. Despite extremely efficient is protecting goods the demand for air cushions may fall in future due to the use plastic films in the production process as most of the countries are making norms for reducing plastic waste which can significantly hamper the growth in air cushion machine market. Increasing use of substitutes of air cushions such as molded fiber trays and foam is further reducing the use of air cushions and limiting the growth in air cushion machine market.

Air Cushion Machine Market: Market Segmentation

Air cushion machine market is segmented Speed and end use industry.

Based on the speed (Cushions per minute), air cushion machine market is segmented into:

100

Based on the end use industry, air cushion machine market is segmented into:

Electrical & Electronic Industry

E-retail Industry

Shipping & Logistics Industry

Consumer Goods Industry

Others

Air Cushion Machine Market – Regional Outlook:

Regionally global air cushion machine market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to dominate the air cushion machine market as the region has a very high concentration of manufacturing industries. North America is the highest importer and exporter of goods is expected to follow the APEJ region in air cushion machine market. Air cushion machine market in Western and Eastern Europe region is expected to grow moderately over the forecast period. Latin America and Japan region are expected to contribute small but rapidly growing region in air cushion machine market. The Middle East and Africa Region are expected to expand sluggishly in air cushion machine market.

Air Cushion Machine Market – Key Players:

Some major players of the air cushion machine market are Compak, AirWave Packaging LLC, Hangzhou Bing Jia Technology Co., Ltd., Zhuhai E-One Science And Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Dinglisheng Technology Co., Ltd., Jie Siming Precision Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., Zhengzhou Gashili Machinery Co., Ltd., Airfil Protective Packaging Ltd, Daily Sealing System Co., Ltd., Kite Packaging Ltd, Ultipac.co.uk., FP International (UK) Ltd, Green Light Packaging Ltd, CLINGFOIL LIMITED, Direct Packaging Solutions, Zhengzhou Shaolin Mechanical & Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. and Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

