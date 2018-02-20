World Nutritional Bar Market Analysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Nutritional bars are handful collection of low sugar, high protein and high level of omega-3 with less additives. They are considered to be a healthy alternative to other bars owing to their high protein and fiber content. There are different types of nutritional bars including protein bars, meal-replacement bars, snack bars, whole food bars, and others. Moreover, they are available in different flavors such as chocolates, fruits, peanut butter, savory, spices and others. Wide variety of nutritional bars is driving the growth of the market.

Nutritional bars are the best substitute of proper meal for individuals who require quick energy. The high nutritional content in the product is driving the growth of the market. Increasing number of working population followed by hectic lifestyle of consumers have provided best opportunity for nutritional bars market. It is a better alternative for working population who find it difficult to get some time for meal.

Rising number of health conscious population along with increasing disposable income is adding fuel to the market growth of nutritional bars. Moreover, nutritional bars are gaining popularity among the athletes which is boosting the growth of the market. However, there are large number of product substitutes available in the market which may hamper the market growth of nutritional bars.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global nutritional bar market are Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (U.S.), Clif Bar & Company. (U.S.), General Mills Inc. (U.S.), Kellogg Co. (U.S.), Kashi Company (U.S.), Quaker Oats Company (U.S.), Mars Incorporated (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Gluten free nutritional bars are gaining acceptance from majority of population.

Germany, Canada, Belgium, France and Italy are the major exporters of nutritional bars.

Segments:

Nutritional bars market is segmented on the basis of type such as protein bars, meal-replacement bars, snacks bars, whole food bars, and others. Among all, protein bars is dominating the market. Protein bars are rich in protein content and the rising concern among the consumers for the nutritional level of the food they consume is driving the market of protein bars. However, meal-replacement bars are projected to witness highest growth over the forecasted period.

On the basis of flavors, nutritional bars are segmented such as chocolates, fruits, peanut butter, savory, spices and others. Chocolate is the dominating flavor among all. However, fruits and peanut butter segments are expected to have a steady growth over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, nutritional bars are segmented such as store based and non-store based. However, nutritional bars are mainly sold through grocery wholesalers, retail stores and food service providers.

Regional Analysis:

The global nutritional bar market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is one of the most prominent markets for nutritional bars and is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. India and China are the major contributors to the nutritional bars market in Asia Pacific. The growing population and the increasing number of health conscious individuals is driving the market of this region.

In North America, the U.S. holds the major share of nutritional bars market. Moreover, growing health awareness will drive the nutritional bars market in the European market as well. Additionally, continuous innovations will positively impact the market in rest of the world