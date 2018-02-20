Tips to keep warm on the bike-safe biking Journey

Biking is definitely an enjoyable hobby for every bike riders. Even if you have no experience in biking, you won’t lose that charm carved on your mind in terms of biking. While biking, it’s a part of your responsibility to keep yourself safe from any attacking issues. To keep your body chilly from cold weather is one of then challenging issues for you. I guess you are not fully prepared to continue biking amidst of frigid weather prevailing outside in winter season.

So, do you want to ride despite this bad weather and keeping your body warm on the bike? In this article, I have compiled some tips to keep warm on the bike. Also it is important to have right bike for riding. Hopefully you will enjoy reading this.

Save your core:

Layering your body is the best technique to keep you warm on the bike. That’s why you should know the rules of layering. The ultimate purpose of layering is to trap warm air between layers of clothing inside. You must wear a fabric which should be lightweight, polyester- based and perfectly designed for cyclists. This dress will keep your clothing dry and warm including your skin.

Use hand gloves:

When it comes to ride on a bike in cold weather, the foremost condition is to keep your hands warm. While cycling, you must use your hands for balance maintenance. Without hands, you can’t be able to steer and control the bike efficiently. Moreover, you can’t keep your hands inside. The best way to keep your hands warm is to use hand gloves. The hand gloves keep your fingers hot. For your hands, hand warmers are necessary to keep. Liners gloves are perfect to keep your hands warm. There is a second pair of gloves in glove liners so that warm air can get trapped between the pairs of hand gloves. It will keep your hands drier for the longer period of time. Just make sure about a fact that blood circulation in your hands doesn’t get restricted anyhow.

Keep your head warm:

Keeping your head warm is one of the most important considerations while biking. Through your head, most of the temperature of your body you may lose. You can use a neck warmer on the edges of your face and ears,so that you can have warm air inside rather cold one. You can also buy a warm skull or any kinds of cycling cap on your head to keep your head warm on the bike. In addition, to keep your head warm, layering is also a good idea. You can certainly use an aero helmet for the outer layer. It helps you keep the heat better than other conventional helmets. An aero helmet will also keep you dry in the rain.

Protect your eyes with sunglass:

Sunglasses are not only there to protect your eyes from excessive sun heat. You can definitely use it even in cold weather to save your eyes. In winter or rainy season, it’s very hard to see on the rough and boring weather. For cycling, there are some top level sunglasses to shield your eyes and keep them warm.

Use pairs of socks and shoe:

Generally, you need to use your legs for pedaling on a bike. If it gets trapped with cold, it seems difficult to ride with comfort. That’s why you can use a pair of bulky socks to save your feet from getting cold. It enables your shoes get tightly fit.

Have a break during cycling time:

While riding on a bike, you can take a break on the middle. The best thing you can do is to stop your bike on a coffee shop. When you are heading out on a bike for longer period of time, you can take some coffee on a coffee shop or restaurant. This place is an idea place for you to stay warm. If you get wet anyhow, you can change your damp clothes also there.

Eat properly:

Another important tip to keep you warm on the bike is to eat before riding. It’s an important notion during the winter. Eating properly will fuel your energy level and keep you warm inside. I will suggest you to have hearty meals before you ride on a bike. Nonetheless, take additional foods with you to eat on the middle break.

Do exercise before riding:

Before you are going to head on a bike, you can do some warm up exercise. A quick warm up makes your blood flow rightfully and keep you warm. This is a great technique to stay chilly in cold weather. You can run for ten minutes or jump on a turbo. Hence, some light exercise before riding can keep you warm on the bike.

Other additional precaution tips:

The techniques I have mentioned here already is necessary to know. But there are some others cautions you need to follow up while you are cycling on a bike. To protect your body from cold weather, you must layer your core with warm clothing. But overclothing can restrict your blood flow. It’s particularly uncomfortable too. Take hot drinks in your water bottle while going for riding. Using an isolated bottle will be the best idea for it. It can keep warm things warm and cold things cold. Another tip I want to share with you and that is taken some additional hand and feet warmer with you. If any of the one gets dirty by any chance, you can use another one what you preserve for your safety.

Wrap up

Your physical condition is somehow connected with your psychological state. If you know the basic tips to keep warm on the bike, you can easily cope with the adverse weather. With enough preparation, you can feel chilly in the most extreme condition. Hopefully aforementioned tips will help you to keep your body warm on the bike effectively.