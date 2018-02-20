Text My Main Number Announced To Offer Landline Texting Service for Crisis Hotlines

Text My Main Number is a leading landline texting service provider based out of the USA. The company serves may industry verticals across the globe with their texting to landline solution, which is a monthly subscription-based service. Recently, the spokesperson of this landline texting service provider company announced to offer the Texting to Landline service for crisis hotlines. The landline texting service will text-enable landline and toll-free numbers of the crisis stations which can be used for texting then.

“This landline texting for emergency hotlines can be a great initiative. We all understand in an emergency situation people get traumatized; making a call and explaining things would be quite bothering. Texting can be a great mode of communication in such situation. The crisis hotline numbers are already displayed everywhere; once it is text-enabled, it can be used for texting. The people in need will send a text to the crisis hotline. A small text will do the needful. The team can give the required support and rescue.”, shared the spokesperson of landline texting service provider company.

According to the shared details, the offered text-to-landline solution is a web-based application that can be used from anywhere. Furthermore, it has some amazing features briefed below, which can assure the crisis rescue support can be provided in real-time:

Mobile to Email

It means the SMS sent from a mobile will be forwarded to your predefined email address.

Mobile to Mobile

It means the SMS sent to crisis hotline will be delivered to a predefined mobile number.

This means there are multiple ways to handle the incoming text messages. The crisis hotlines can make maximum use of this solution.

The spokesperson of the Text My Main Number further shared that they also provide access to APIs, which can be integrated within the existing system of the crisis and emergency centers. This will make this SMS to Landline solution an integral part of their communication system. The standalone web-based Text-to-Landline solution is already available to use as a web-based application.

“This can be a revolutionary change by the emergency service providers and will be really helpful. The beauty of landline texting is they don’t need to make any change in their existing landline hardware or service. They don’t need to install or setup any software or plug-in and no plug and play required. It’s all about, sending a request to text-enabled the landline. Once the landline is text-enabled, we will provide the web app URL and credentials. Then, they are ready to use the powerful business texting solution.”, shared the spokesperson of the company.

About Text My Main Number

Text My Main Number is the landline texting service provider. The company has an advanced SMS to Landline solution. This solution has never seen before features. It is the best text messaging solution without any prerequisite. The company also provides the free demo and a free trial to experience this text-to-landline service.

For more details of landline texting service for crisis hotline, please visit http://textmymainnumber.com/crisis-hotline-landline-messaging/