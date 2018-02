Tannin Market by Applications, Industry Chain Structure Forecast 2025

Tannin is a natural water soluble polyphenolic compound present in several plants. It is found in different plant organs such as leaves, seeds, fruits, roots, bark, and stem. Tannin is abundant in bark of an oak tree and in berry fruits. Other tannin-rich food items include nuts, herbs & spices, and legumes. Tannin is also abundant in chocolates and black tea. It is a natural astringent. Tannin is extracted with water or alcoholic solvents. It is also called tannic acid. It appears as pale yellow to light brown amorphous compound. The molecular weight of tannin ranges from 500 to 3,000 Da. They can bind with proteins, and other several polymers.

The tannin market can be segmented based on source, type, application, and region. In terms of source, the tannin market can be bifurcated into plant and brown algae. Based on type, the tannin market can be divided into hydrolysable and non-hydrolysable. Non-hydrolysable tannin is also called condensed tannin. The hydrolysable segment can be further sub-divided into ellagitannin and gallotannin. These sub-segments differ in terms of their chemical composition and structure. In terms of application, the tannin market can be segregated into medical, leather processing, wine production, wood adhesives, and others. In leather processing, collagen in animal hide or skin and tannin cross link with each other to form leather. The others segment includes ink and dyes, water purification, and gallic acid. Tannin is used in the manufacture of inks due to its ability to form dark blue or green solutions with iron salts. Based on region, the tannin market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Rise in demand for leather and wine is anticipated to drive the tannin market during the forecast period. Demand for tannin is increasing in leather processing due to the growth in demand for leather bags, footwear, and other goods. Tannin is used for clarification in wine and beer production. Furthermore, tannin is naturally present in skin, seed, and stem of grapes, from which wine is prepared. Increase in demand for leather in the automotive industry is expected to boost the tannin market in the next few years. Demand for tannin is rising in the medical sector owing to its astringent and other healthy properties.

The plant source segment is estimated to account for large share of the tannin market throughout forecast period. Wine production and leather processing application segments are expected to hold significant share of the tannin market in the next few years. Demand for non-hydrolysable tannin is high in the leather industry. Hydrolysable tannin is employed in the production of gallic acid.

