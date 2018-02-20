Smart Speakers Market Trends | Future Outlook and Segmentation

Market Highlights:

Smart Speakers is type of speakers which is equipped with advance communication technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC and can be operated from any smart device such as smartphone, laptop and tablets. These speakers are similar in nature with a traditional speaker but provide different benefits which traditional speakers are not able to provide

As a part of industry 4.0, the focus is majorly shifting towards automation of everything, or in simple terms can be stated as Internet of Everything. The major part of this connected space is tend to occupy by the connected homes and smart homes. These smart homes will become so independent and intelligent and will begin to talk to talk to a person living in these homes. That intelligence of conversation requires a smart speaker, a wireless speaker, accepting the voice commands, which is installed with a virtual digital assistant, that takes up the user request or commands, processes them and converse through the speaker.

As we Know the Smart Speakers Market is very much anticipated to boom in the upcoming years, as there is a huge shift in digitizing the homes. These smart speakers are wirelessly connected over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or Zigbee and can be connected with any of your smart devices like smartphones, tablets and laptops. Imagine, a speaker waking you up by playing a soothing song in the morning, updating you with the latest news or even take calls. The trend of smart work, instead of hard work is making its way in the minds of people across the world, and this trend is helping the market of smart speakers rise up. Amazon’s Echo, is one of the smart speaker that is integrated with amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa, taking up a little space in home and making the life of a consumer easier. The advancement in wireless technology is another factor that drive the growth of this market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2286

Major Key Players

The key players of global smart speakers market report include Beats Electronics (U.S.), Bose Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Limited (Korea), Harman (U.S.), LG Electronics (South Korea), Altec Lansing (U.S.), Avnera Corporation (U.S.), Panasonic (Japan) , D&M Holdings, Inc (Japan),Sharp Corporation (Japan) and others.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Smart Speakers Market has been valued at USD 9 billion by the end of forecast period with 36% of CAGR during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Industry News

February 2018, Facebook’s smart speakers will be launching by July and are code named Aloha and Fiona. The devices, codenamed Aloha and Fiona, will be outfitted with 15-inch touchscreens and aimed at helping family and friends stay in touch. Meanwhile the facial recognition technology would be housed in a wide-angle lens on the front of the device that’s capable of identifying users to instantly log them into Facebook.

December, 2017, Qualcomm snapdragon for smart speakers. It’s Qualcomm’s Voice Interaction Reference Design, a smart speaker running on the Snapdragon 845 chipset. Qualcomm has included its voice UI technology system, Aqstic, The Snapdragon 845 has improved always-on keyword detection over previous models: for smartphones, one of the big benefits there is a reduction in power consumption while constantly listening out for a trigger word. This addition of the powerful chip on a smart speaker is certainly going to increase the competition among the big rivals like Samsung and Huawei, which are having their own chipset manufacturing units and possess the digital assistant capabilities. By region, the Asia Pacific is having a huge growth opportunity due presence of large tech giants.

Get a Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-speakers-market-2286

Smart Speakers Global Market – Segmentation

By product type, the market is segmented into single speakers, double speakers and multi speakers.

By connectivity, the market is segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Near Field communication (NFC) among others.

By application, the market is segmented into, personal use and commercial use.