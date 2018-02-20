Sandalwood Oil Market Analysis: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Market Scenario:

Sandalwood oil is derived from steam distillation of chips and billets cut of various species of sandalwood tree. Its color ranges from pale to golden yellow. It has gained popularity majorly due to its woody-floral scent. It is used as a cooling agent in cosmetics which provides relief from burning sensations and also helps in maintaining a healthy skin. Moreover, sandalwood oil creates calming and harmonizing effect for mind which helps in relieving tension, stress, and depression. It has been a common ingredient in Ayurveda, for the treatment of somatic and mental disorder

Sandalwood oil is an essential oil derived from the heartwood of sandalwood tree. The oil holds a woody and exotic smell which has made it an important ingredient in cosmetics, perfumes and personal care products. Apart from the smell, sandalwood oil has many characteristics which has made it useful and beneficial for health and wellness. Sandalwood oil has gained popularity in aromatherapy owing to its calming and harmonizing effect on the mind.

Escalating growth of cosmetic industry is contributing to the growth of sandalwood oil market. Moreover, it holds various attributes such as antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and astringent which has increased its applicability in pharmaceuticals. Additionally, sandalwood oil has historic presence in Ayurveda and various traditions and customs which is driving the growth of sandalwood oil market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global sandalwood oil market are Doterra International Llc. (U.S.), Eden Botanicals (U.S.), Plant Therapy Essential Oils (U.S.), Santanol Group (Australia), Sallamander Concepts Pty Ltd (South Africa), Healing Solutions (U.S.), Khadi Herbal (India)

Key Findings:

The U.S. is the major importer of sandalwood oil and imports majorly from China, India, Mexico, and Germany

India, China, Canada, the U.S. and Germany are the major exporters of sandalwood oil

Segments:

Sandalwood oil market is segmented on the basis of type into natural and synthetic. Out of this, natural sandalwood oil is growing compared to synthetic sandalwood oil due to certain allergic effects caused among consumers with a sensitive skin, from chemicals used in synthetic sandalwood oil.

On the basis of application, sandalwood oil is segmented on the basis of personal care products, pharmaceuticals, aromatherapy and others. Among all, personal care products is dominating the market. Increasing demand of fragrant personal care products among the rising population is playing a vital role in increasing application of sandalwood oil in personal care industry.

Based on the distribution channel, sandalwood oil is segmented as store based and non-store based. Store based distribution channel is dominating the market based on one-stop shopping experience. However, non-store based distribution channel is witnessing a moderate growth.

Regional Analysis:

The global sandalwood oil market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the market followed by North America. China and India are dominating the sandalwood oil market in Asia Pacific based on the historic presence of sandalwood oil in the customs and traditions of this region.

European market is attracting sandalwood oil majorly for aromatherapy. Moreover, Middle East and Africa hold an opportunistic market for sandalwood oil. Additionally, the U.S., China, Japan, Germany and Singapore are the major importers in this market.