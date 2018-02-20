Rugged Display Market Trend, Segmentation and Growth Factors till 2023

Market Scenario:

The rugged displays are the most advanced displays in the display market. It delivers the best quality, brightness, highest resolution, durable, optional screen protectors and longest-life LCDs. Moreover, it offers night vision mode and daylight readability. The ruggedness level is derived in semi-rugged, fully rugged, ultra-rugged and others. In aerospace and government sector, the ultra-rugged display are widely used as it can withstand in harsh condition and provide advanced electromagnetic interference protection.

The companies such as General Micro Systems, Inc. (U.S), Xplore Technologies Corporation (U.S), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea) are the leading provider of highest-density and compute-intensive rugged display. In February, 2017, General Micro Systems, Inc. has been awarded for deploying rugged displays, which is used in modernizing U.S. Navy ships. These rugged displays were hammer-tested touchscreen with night vision capability.

The global Rugged Display Market is bifurcated on the basis of type, operation system, ruggedness, end- users and region. The type is segmented into dot-matrix, LCD, LED and others. The operating system is segmented on the basis of iOS, windows, android and others. The ruggedness is segmented into semi-rugged, fully rugged, ultra-rugged and others. The end-users is segmented into government and defense, aerospace, hospitals, industrial, commercial and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The regional analysis of rugged display market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in rugged display market as it has huge demand in many sectors including aerospace, government, industries and others. The rugged display market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea is an emerging market for rugged display and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years as the companies are taking interest in deploying the rugged display in the market.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4131

The global rugged display market is expected to grow at USD ~10 Billion by 2023, at ~5% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global rugged display market are – Sparton Corporation (U.S), Xplore Technologies Corporation (U.S), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Getac Technology Corporation (Taiwan), Samsung Group (South Korea), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S), Bluestone Technology Ltd (U.S), Chassis Plans (U.S), Sonim Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Kyocera Corporation (Japan) among others.

Segments:

The global rugged display market has been segmented on the basis of type, operation system, ruggedness, end- users and region.

Global Rugged Display Market by Type:

Dot-matrix

LED

LCD

Others

Global Rugged Display Market by Operating System:

iOS

Windows

Android

Others

Global Rugged Display Market by Ruggedness:

Semi-Rugged

Fully Rugged

Ultra-Rugged

Others

Global Rugged Display Market by End- Users:

Government and defense

Aerospace

Hospitals

Industrial

Commercial

Large Enterprise

Global Rugged Display Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Intended Audience

Rugged Display manufacturing companies

Display panel manufacturers

Display manufacturing equipment suppliers

Display-related service providers

Original equipment manufacturers

Rugged Display providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/rugged-display-market-4131

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 2 RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY OPERATION SYSTEM

TABLE 3 RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY RUGGEDNESS LEVEL

TABLE 4 RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 5 RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY REGIONS

TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY OPERATION SYSTEM

TABLE 8 NORTH AMERICA RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY RUGGEDNESS LEVEL

TABLE 9 NORTH AMERICA RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY END USER

TABLE 10 NORTH AMERICA RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 11 U.S. RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 12 U.S. RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY MATERIAL TYPE

TABLE 13 U.S. RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY RUGGEDNESS LEVEL

TABLE 14 U.S. RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 15 U.S. RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 16 EUROPE RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 17 EUROPE RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY OPERATION SYSTEM

TABLE 18 EUROPE RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY RUGGEDNESS LEVEL

TABLE 19 EUROPE RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 20 EUROPE RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 21 U.K. RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 22 U.K. RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY OPERATION SYSTEM

TABLE 23 U.K. RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY RUGGEDNESS LEVEL

TABLE 24 U.K. RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY SERVICES

TABLE 25 U.K. RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY END-USER

TABLE 26 U.K. RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 27 ASIA-PACIFIC RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 28 ASIA-PACIFIC RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY OPERATION SYSTEM

TABLE 29 ASIA-PACIFIC RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY RUGGEDNESS LEVEL

TABLE 30 ASIA-PACIFIC RUGGED DISPLAY MARKET, BY SERVICES

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com