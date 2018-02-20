Painters in Woodstock, GA Set Record Number of Services in Recent Months

In today’s day and age, it is difficult to paint ones house or indulge in home improvement without the requesting or employing outside help. The sheer differences in the type of material used in the construction of a home or any other building makes it necessary to have some sort of prior knowledge before embarking on such an endeavor. If there is a lack of knowledge, then using the wrong painting materials or materials for home improvement can lead to a degradation of the home itself. Experts such as those from www.onemanandabrush.com are best consulted in order to get estimates and complete the work properly, with minimum loss in the long term.

Richard Nelson, the owner of One Man and a Brush, often talks about how he got into the business. His genuine love for the work itself is shown when he states that his cousin introduced him into the repainting business. In the 1970s, he along with his cousin engaged in the repainting of quite a few houses in Augusta, GA. On seeing such old buildings come to life with the hard work that he put in, Richard knew that he had found his passion and his calling. Since then, he has not looked back. After establishing onemanandabrush.com, he has become one of the most sought after painters in Woodstock, GA. “This rating is warranted as well”, stated a representative. “The company follows the ethics that Richard has laid out so clearly for the rest of us. Customer satisfaction is of utmost importance. This satisfaction is brought about when you use the highest quality materials for home improvements and painting exercises.”

“This level of customer satisfaction has brought to us a great amount of success as painters of Woodstock, GA. We could not have asked for a better customer base. What makes us more preferable than our competitors is that we always give the basest estimates, which would include maximum savings for the customer and profits for us. The service quality does not degrade, and our service people are available twenty four hours, on seven days of the week”, concluded the representative.

About One Man and a Brush:

Onemanandabrush.com is a painting service and home improvement company and website in Woodstock, GA. They are known for their quick response, along with enviable service quality. Their reputation and work ethic has brought them to the epitome of their field in Woodstock, GA.

For more information, visit http://www.onemanandabrush.com/

Media Contact:

Wayne S. Ebert

Company: One Man and a Brush

Address: Norcross, GA

Phone: 770-367-2211

Email: WayneSEbert@rhyta.com