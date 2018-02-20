New Eden School of Natural Health Launches Professional Naturopath Online Degree Program

New Eden School of Natural Health & Herbal Studies is pleased to announce the addition of their Professional Naturopath online degree program. This addition will offer a comprehensive curriculum, educating and equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively help individuals on the path to true wellness.

The new professional degree program is designed to take three years complete, but with the availability of online studies, it can be completed more quickly. New Eden states it is one of the most in-depth, low-cost naturopathic study programs on the market.

The mission of New Eden School of Natural Health is to equip their students with the educational tools and skills to become tomorrow’s effective natural health professionals. The new degree program is an addition to 116 other courses, many focused on natural and holistic health. The institution has met the standards necessary to receive accreditation from the American Council for Holistic Medicine. All the certificate and diploma programs offered through New Eden School are accredited by Transworld Accrediting Commission.

The holistic-focused school also offers courses in nutrition and wellness, traditional naturopathy, iridology and sclerology. They also offer certifications in herbal programs and other natural health programs. The school presently serves students in the United States, Australia, Europe and other regions around the globe.

For more information about the Professional Naturopath online degree program or their many other natural health degree programs and certifications, visit the New Eden School of Natural Health & Herbal Studies website or call 1-219-230-6102.

About New Eden School of Natural Health: New Eden School of Natural Health & Herbal Studies offers online education programs focused on the healing arts and holistic health. Both certification programs and degree programs are available through online studies.

Company : New Eden School of Natural Health & Herbal Studies

Address : 1657 Commerce Dr. Suite 9B, South Bend, IN 46628

Telephone : (219) 230-6102

Email ID : info@newedenschool.com

http://www.newedenschoolofnaturalhealth.org/