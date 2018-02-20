JERRi, the best local bars & restaurant finder app, is ready to help people in Texas

Texas, 20th Feb 2018, JERRi, the best local bars & restaurant finder app, is re-launching with its all new look, amazing features, and easy-to use search option. Finding your fix is much easier now.

With JERRi app, users are able to know about the best places to party, and view offers from nearby bars and restaurants, in just a few clicks. Users can also search the deals by keyword, promo name, venue name, speciality drink, and type of cuisine. This app is available for both iOS and Android platforms.

Their new social check-in and messaging features help users connect with other people present at the same venue. Users can send each other messages asking anything about that venue like if there are special deals today, or how long the line is at the bar. These features could be a great icebreaker for users to meet new people with similar interests and branch out to different venues.

JERRi has a user-friendly interface which allows people to search for the deals in a hassle-free way. When logging into the app, users have to select the location by entering a city/state, either by entering the exact address or simply by clicking their current location. Then they are forwarded to a landing screen which entails a list of events/promotions based on preselected location. Users can narrow their search by entering exactly what they want, e.g. Italian cuisine or live music.

About JERRi

JERRi is a location-based entertainment finder app where users can find the latest information on promotions and specials from local bars and restaurants in their area. Users also have the ability to change their location in the app to help with the future travel plans.

Download JERRi App from:

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.jerri&hl=en

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/jerri/id1167548655?mt=8