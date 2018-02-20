India Architectural Lighting Market: Opportunities and Forecast (2017 – 2022)

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of India architectural lighting market; By Type, By End Use and By Region (North, East, West and South).

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “India Architectural Lighting Market – By Type (Traditional Lighting, LED Lighting and Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Others), By Region (North, West, South and East) : Opportunities and Forecast (2017 – 2022)”, regional market is projected to display a vigorous growth represented by a CAGR of 5.78% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increase in disposable income in the country as well as rapidly growing urbanization.

Among the segments, traditional lighting products such as CFL, held the majority market share of more than x%, by value, in the year 2016. However, LED based architectural lighting products are projected to witness fastest growth. Rising environmental awareness amongst the Indian consumers in addition to eroding prices of LEDs has been instrumental in driving the ample growth rate of LED products in the region. Additionally, growing awareness regarding the benefits of energy efficient architectural lighting solutions has also been fuelling the growth in the market. Furthermore, younger consumers in the country are much more attuned to the trends in the global architectural lighting market and are thus demanding similar high end products but at a reasonable price. As a result, the architectural lighting manufacturers have been introducing an array of innovative yet economical products in the market. Thereby, driving the regional growth.

Among the regions, North and South India together represents the largest regional market for India architectural lighting, chiefly driven by high per capita income as well as disposable income. The challenge that the architectural lighting market in India has been facing is the presence of extensive number of domestic and international players in the country, which has made the regional market highly competitive.

The report titled, “India Architectural Lighting Market – By Type (Traditional Lighting, LED Lighting and Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Others), By Region (North, West, South and East): Opportunities and Forecast (2017 – 2022)”, has covered and analysed the potential of architectural lighting market in India and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in India architectural lighting market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

http://azothanalytics.com/report/it-telecom/india-architectural-lighting-market-by-type-traditional-lighting-led-lighting-and-others-by-end-use-residential-commercial-industrial-and-others-by-region-north-west-south-and-east-opportunities-and-forecast-2017-2022-r15152

Contact us at:

Azoth Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

Tel: +91 120 4298 235

Email: azothanalytics7@gmail.com

Site: http://azothanalytics.com/