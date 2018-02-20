Helium 10 Helps Amazon Sellers Find Ranking Keywords with Its Powerful Software

Amazon sellers gain a competitive advantage with Helium 10, an all-around software that promotes better product and client research.

[IRVINE, 2/20/2018]—Helium 10 gives Amazon sellers an advantage over competitors: a software that reveals ranking keywords. With the Helium 10 Software Suite, clients can study competitor strategies and avoid picking products that have saturated the market or would return low profits. The company offers these effective tools to promote better client research.

Integrated Tools

Dubbed an “insanely powerful software tool for Amazon Sellers,” Helium 10’s software suite uncovers hidden keywords utilized by the competitor. Apart from revealing keywords a product listing is indexed for, it also offers information on the client’s current keywords.

The software also accomplishes tedious Amazon tasks in seconds, allowing sellers more time to invest in their business. The company attributes the software’s success to its comprehensive suite of integrated tools. Some of its sought-out features include:

Inventory Protector

Clients can protect themselves from scammers with this tool. The Inventory Protector allows them to set limits on the number of items purchased at a time. Apart from guarding against clever coupon stackers, clients also avoid losing out on sales.

Hijacker Alert

Fraud cases are common these days, claims the software provider. Amazon sellers experience no shortage of hijackers — other sellers that steal sales by selling the client’s private label products without their permission. This integrated tool protects client reputation by monitoring chosen ASINs to ensure the competition is not selling the same products.

Keyword Tracker

When it comes to selling on Amazon, understanding keyword trends is critical. Helium 10’s Keyword Tracker allows clients to keep logs of changes made to their optimization and marketing efforts. This product rank tracking tool also enables users to visualize the potential effect of these changes on their products’ rankings.

Trendsetter

Helium 10 makes product trend analysis more convenient with Trendsetter — a tool that analyzes the seasonality of products. Clients can determine a product’s potential sales performance in just a matter of seconds.

The Helium 10 Software Suite gives Amazon Sellers a marked advantage over their competition with tools that find high ranking keywords, allow clients to analyze competitor strategies, and fully optimize product listings for better sales. Its integrated tools also enable clients to drive down PPC costs, remove bad keywords from listings, and find profitable products.

