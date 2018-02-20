Global Market Study on Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service: Driven by Advanced Features over FTP (Traditional File Transfer Protocol)

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Global Market Study on Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service“

Managed file transfer is a fast, secure, reliable, and transparent way of exchanging heavy or a large number of files inside or between the organizations.

To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into four sections, namely market analysis by software, service, vertical, and region. This report covers the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) software and service market performance in terms of value contribution. The report includes key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the global MFT software and service market currently. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The report starts with an overview of the global MFT software and service market and the usage of MFT services in various verticals across the globe. In the same section, PMR covers the global MFT software and service market performance in terms of value.

The MFT software and service market is segmented as follows:

By Software

By Service

By Vertical

By Region

On the basis of software, the market is sub-segmented as:

System-centric File Transfer

People-centric File Transfer

Extreme File Transfer

Of these, the conventional products segment accounted for the highest value share of the overall MFT software and service market in 2014. There has been a rise in the number of online banking customers over the decade in the developed regions such as North America and Western Europe. As a result, the danger of cyber-attack is also increasing, due to which adoption of MFT solution by banks and financial institutions is increasing. Currently, the advantages and advanced features of MFT software over FTP are driving the growth of the global MFT market further.

The report also comprises a section that analyzes the market on the basis of applications and arrives at the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of service, the market is sub-segmented as follows:

Implementation & Integration service

Consulting Service

Maintenance service

Of the above-mentioned sub-segments, in terms of value, the implementation & integration sub-segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Leading market participants are investing heavily in R&D activities in order to innovate new MFT solutions that would be able to cater to the demand for distinct products across various regions.

The report also analyzes the market on the basis of various verticals and arrives at the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of verticals, the market is sub-segmented as follows:

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI)

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Others (Government, Energy & Utility, Marketing & Advertising)

In the vertical segment, demand for MFT in the banking, financial service & insurance sub-segment is significantly high as compared to other sub-segments. This sub-segment is estimated to account for 21.50% value share of the overall vertical segment by the end of 2025. As per PMR estimates, this segment is projected to expand at a decent CAGR during the forecast period.

The report also analyzes the market across various geographies and arrives at the market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period (2015-2021).

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East & Africa

Of the aforementioned segments, in terms of value, the Latin America market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and in terms of value, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the total MFT software and service market by 2025.

This report on the global MFT software and service market profiles some of the key players, including The Axway Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, CA Technologies Inc., GlobalSCAPE Inc., Wipro Limited, SWIFT, Micro Focus (Attachmate), and Signiant Inc.

