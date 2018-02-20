Global Glass Door Refrigerators Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Glass Door Refrigerators Market“

This report aims to provide a comprehensive strategic analysis of the global glass door refrigerators market along with the market revenue, volume, and growth forecast for the period from 2013 to 2023. Proliferation of supermarkets, hotels, and cafes, changing food consumption trends, and increasing food safety and quality regulations are some major factors driving the global glass door refrigerator market. A growing retail network and food industry, rise in consumer spending coupled with the development of improved and technologically advanced refrigeration systems is influencing the way glass door refrigerators are being adopted across the food and beverage and retail industries. Other sectors, such as biomedical, are also experiencing increased use of small-sized glass door refrigerators with critical-temperature-control features.

This research study on the global glass door refrigerator market provides a detailed analysis of how different retail channels in different regions across the globe are using glass door refrigerators to reduce overall power consumption by using energy-efficient systems. The report offers an in-depth study of the market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities. Using these factors, the report identifies various trends expected to impact the market during the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. The report includes a comprehensive coverage of underlying economic, environmental, and technological factors influencing the glass door refrigerator market. It also provides the competitive landscape of key players in the glass door refrigerator market in order to highlight the prevalent competition in this market. The report also provides a detailed competitive analysis of key players in the glass door refrigerator market and identifies various business strategies adopted by these leading players. The study explains the penetration of each market segment within various geographies, and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the glass door refrigerator market.

The increasing number of supermarkets, fast food restaurants, and cafes is the major driver of the growth of the glass door refrigerator market. A higher number of outlets would generate greater demand for new equipment, while technological developments would help drive the demand for the replacement of the equipment received by the existing stores/outlets. Propelled by increasing competition and maturity in the developed markets of North America and Europe, the retail chain operators are expanding to the emerging markets of Asia and South America. This, in turn, would prompt Asia Pacific and Latin America to become key markets for glass door refrigerators during the forecast period.

Based on the capacity, the glass door refrigerator market is segmented into 0.5-3 ft3, 3.1-6 ft3, 6-9 ft3, and others. Based on the retail channel, the market is segmented into refrigerators deployed in hypermarkets, supermarket, restaurants, and convenience store. The report aims to provide a comprehensive, cross-sectional analysis of the glass door refrigerators market across major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The report includes an overview of market strategies, annual revenues, and the recent developments of key companies operating in the market. The key market participants profiled in this study include Hussmann International, Inc., Hoshizaki International, Carrier, Epta Refrigeration, Standex, Manitowoc Company, Inc., Dalian, Sanyo Cold-chain Co., Ltd, Dover Corporation, Beverage-Air Corporation, and Lennox International. Information on research and development activities, new product launches, and upcoming technologies is also included in the report.

Market Segmentation:

Glass Door Refrigerators Market Analysis, by Capacity

5 – 3 ft3

1 – 6.0 ft3

1 – 9.0 ft3

Others

Glass Door Refrigerators Market Analysis, by Retail Channel

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Restaurants

Others

In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the glass door refrigerators market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America

The U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

EU7

CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Oceania

South Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

