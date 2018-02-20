Global Duplication Disc Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment to 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Duplication Disc Market“

Report offers a 10-year forecast for the global duplication disc market over 2015-2025. In terms of value, the market is expected to decline at a CAGR of 4.9% during the projected period. The study demonstrates market dynamics and trends in all the seven regions that influence the current nature and future status of the duplication disc market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This Future Market Insights report examines the global duplication disc market for the period 2015-2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on advancements in the global duplication disc market.

Disc duplication is the method of copying content of master media onto recordable discs such as CDs, DVDs and Blu-ray discs. Standard turnaround time for duplicating content on optical media is five days. Major end users of duplication disc services are media & entertainment companies. They use duplicated discs for various applications such as promotions, demos and sales of movies and games. Minimum quantity per disc duplication service ranges between 100 and 1,000. Duplication of up to 1,000 discs is cost-effective.

In the next section, FMI covers the duplication disc market performance in terms of revenue since this is detrimental to the growth of the duplication disc market. This section additionally includes FMI’s analyses of key trends, drivers and restraints from supply, economic and demand sides that are influencing the duplication disc market currently. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in the report to better equip and arm clients with crystal-clear, decision-making insights.

As highlighted earlier, the duplication disc market is an aggregation of disc type (includes printed and non-printed discs), printed disc type (includes CDs, DVDs and Blu-ray disc), technology (includes inkjet, thermal and varnish printing technologies) and application (includes movie & game, music promotion, education and other applications) segments. All these segments and sub-segments are included in this section to make the study more comprehensive.

The next section of the report includes analysis of the duplication disc market by region. It provides market outlook for 2015-2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the duplication disc market ecosystem. This study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the duplication disc market worldwide, as well as analyses the degree to which global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan as a separate region and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All the above sections, by disc type, by printed disc type, by technology, by application or by region, evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects in the duplication disc market for the period 2015–2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the duplication disc market size, we have considered revenue generated by offering duplication disc services in the market. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated across the duplication disc market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the duplication disc market would develop in future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various duplication disc market segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the duplication disc market.

As previously highlighted, the duplication disc market is split into a number of segments and sub-segments. All the duplication disc market segments and sub-segments in terms of disc type, printed disc type, technology, application and region are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the duplication disc market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key duplication disc market segments, sub-segments, regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective, in the duplication disc market.

In order to understand the key segments in terms of growth and adoption of duplication disc services across the concerned regions, Future Market Insights developed the duplication disc market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, key categories of providers covered in the report are duplication disc service providers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the duplication disc market value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the duplication disc market. Profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies and key offerings in the duplication disc space.

Key Segments Covered

Duplication Disc Market

Disc Type

Printed Disc

Non-printed Disc

Printed Disc

CDs

DVDs

Blu-ray Discs

Technology

Inkjet Printing Technology

Thermal Printing Technology

Varnish Printing Technology

Application

Movie & Game

Music Promotion

Education

Other Applications

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

