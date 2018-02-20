Global 3D Imaging Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2021

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “3D Imaging Market“

3D imaging provides a visual effect which generates a perception of depth, resulting in an enhanced 360 degree viewing experience of the image. The emergence of improved technology such as 3D image sensors and 3D displays, which deliver high resolution visuals, has resulted in the adoption of 3D imaging among different industries. Industry verticals as diverse as advertising, media and entertainment, construction, architecture and engineering, and healthcare have all incorporated an array of 3D visualization technologies into their development, design and production process. A swiftly expanding library of 3D content and 3D modeling tools have made design more cost-effective and accelerated the product-to-market process.The global 3D imaging market has been segmented on the basis of end-use products, 3D image sensors, application, end-use industry and geography. Additionally, a comprehensive cross sectional analysis of the global market across four regions has been covered under the purview of the study.

A surge in demand for 3D medical imaging and increasing usage of 3D imaging in machine vision applications of industrial automation is strongly driving the growth of the 3D imaging market. In addition, growing demand for 3D imaging technology in the media and entertainment industry is triggering the market growth. 3D imaging systems have become prevalent in biometrics, with the development of fingerprint scanners and 3D face recognition. These systems are also found in civil engineering applications, where time-of-flight 3D scanners are used to create models of buildings. Furthermore, 3D imaging technology has also been recognized by engineers developing vision systems for industrial applications and at present numerous feature-based and pattern recognition geometric systems are being used for industrial automation. The adoption of 3D imaging technologies for industrial applications is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The conjoint effect of all these trends and drivers is thus set to bolster the growth of the global 3D imaging market during the forecast period.

The growing appeal of virtual reality is offering a potential growth opportunity for 3D imaging. The service providers of 3D imaging have the knowledge and tools to accurately and quickly capture a digital replica of almost everything. Companies dealing in virtual reality are already making advanced video games but in the years to come this technology has potential to offer innovative solutions in many facets of daily life, from healthcare to education to military training. Moreover, emerging economies such as India and China, with their massive population are providing a huge market for the new innovations of 3D technologies, particularly in the entertainment and healthcare segments. Growing awareness among consumers is giving rise to favorable conditions for the consumer electronics market in Middle East and Africa, which is in turn expected to further bolster the market growth of the 3D imaging technology.

The competitive profiling of the major companies in the global 3D imaging market across four broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include various business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments in the field of 3D imaging. The market attractive analysis of the major end-use industries has been provided in the report, in order to exhibit a deep insight of global 3D imaging market.

An exhaustive analysis of market dynamics which is inclusive of market drivers, restraints and opportunities is included in the report. Market dynamics are the distinct factors that exert an influence on the growth of a market, thus helping to understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Hence, this report provides the forecast of the market for the period from 2015 to 2021, along with offering an inclusive study of the global 3D imaging market.

Some of the major players in the market are: Infineon Technologies (Germany), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Google Inc.(U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Stemmer Imaging Ltd. (Germany) and Zebra Imaging Inc. (U.S.) among others.

The global 3D imaging market has been segmented into:

Global 3D Imaging Market, by End-Use Products

3D Cameras

Time of Flight

Stereo Vision

Structured Light

Sonography

Sonars

Ultrasound

Smartphones

Others

Global 3D Imaging Market, by 3D Image Sensors

CMOS sensors

CCD sensors

Global 3D Imaging Market, by Application

3D Modeling

3D Scanning

Layout and Animation

3D Rendering

Image Reconstruction

Global 3D Imaging Market, by End-Use Industry:

Entertainment

Healthcare

Architecture and Engineering

Industrial application

Security and surveillance

Others

Global 3D Imaging Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

