Future of DNA Diagnostics/Testing Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2025

The report 'Global DNA Diagnostics/Testing Market Professional Survey Report 2018' focuses on fundamental know-how of DNA Diagnostics/Testing segment. The report provides comprehensive study and vivid description of drivers, limitations, openings, request factors, market size, conjectures, and patterns in the Worldwide Heading market over the time of 2018 to 2022.

Depending on the Product, the research report can be bifurcated into four types,

PCR Based Diagnostics

NGS DNA Diagnosis

In-situ Hybridization Diagnostics

Micro-arrays Based Diagnostics

Depending on the Application, the research report can be segmented into three types,

Oncology Diagnostics & Histopathology

Identity Diagnostics & Forensics

Pharmacogenomics Diagnostic Testing & Drug Metabolism

On the basis of geography, the research report can be segmented into six types,

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

The major market players operating in this market are as follows,

Abbott Laboratories

Affymetrix Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc

Applied Biosystems Group

Illumina Inc.

Cepheid Inc.

Hologic

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Dako

Alere Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Table of Contents –

Global DNA Diagnostics/Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of DNA Diagnostics/Testing

1.1 DNA Diagnostics/Testing Market Overview

1.1.1 DNA Diagnostics/Testing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global DNA Diagnostics/Testing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 DNA Diagnostics/Testing Market by Type

1.3.1 PCR Based Diagnostics

1.3.2 NGS DNA Diagnosis

1.3.3 In-situ Hybridization Diagnostics

1.3.4 Micro-arrays Based Diagnostics

1.4 DNA Diagnostics/Testing Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Oncology Diagnostics & Histopathology

1.4.2 Identity Diagnostics & Forensics

1.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Diagnostic Testing & Drug Metabolism



2 Global DNA Diagnostics/Testing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 DNA Diagnostics/Testing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future



3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Abbott Laboratories

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 DNA Diagnostics/Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Affymetrix Inc.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 DNA Diagnostics/Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Agilent Technologies Inc

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 DNA Diagnostics/Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Applied Biosystems Group

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 DNA Diagnostics/Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Illumina Inc.

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 DNA Diagnostics/Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Cepheid Inc.

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 DNA Diagnostics/Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Hologic

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 DNA Diagnostics/Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 DNA Diagnostics/Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Dako

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 DNA Diagnostics/Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Alere Inc.

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 DNA Diagnostics/Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Roche Diagnostics

3.12 Beckman Coulter Inc.

3.13 Siemens Healthcare

…..

