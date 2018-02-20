Feed Phytobiotics Market | Company Profiles, Industry Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Feed phytobiotics are plant derived products. They improve feed performance when added to feed. Feed phytobiotics are derived from roots, spices, tubers, herbs, and other plant sources. Feed phytobiotics stimulates the secretion of digestive enzymes and helps in immune stimulation and holds a good anti-microbial, anti-bacterial, antiviral, and antioxidant properties. These phytobiotics are commonly available in solid, dried, and ground forms. They not only improve feed quality, but also animal health by reducing livestock diseases.

Feed phytobiotics serves as natural growth promoters (NGPs) due to its natural origin and is gaining popularity among the poultry feed additives owing to their beneficial effects on immune system and livestock growth performance. Feed phytobiotics are identified to be an effective alternative to the conventional antibiotics and other allopathic medicines used in poultry production, which had a concern related to bacterial resistance.

Growing population in developing countries has increased the demand for production of poultry, ruminants and other livestock for consumption, which has uplifted the demand for feed phytobiotics in the market. Furthermore, increasing consumption of poultry and meat products is adding fuel to the growth of the Global Feed Phytobiotics Market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global feed phytobiotics market are AB Agri Ltd. (U.K.), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Alltech, Inc.(U.S.), BIOMIN Holding GmbH (Austria), Cargill Inc.(U.S.), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), ForFarmers N.V.(Netherlands), Kemin Industries, Inc.(U.S.), Neovia (France), Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH (Germany)

Key Findings:

Segments:

Feed phytobiotics market is segmented by source such as plant extracts, spices, herbs, and others. Among all, feed prepared from plant extract is dominating the market followed by spices. Essential oils extracted from the plants are identified to have good anti-microbial properties, which is commonly used in poultry and livestock feed application. Moreover, spices segment is growing rapidly owing to anti-inflammatory properties, which is used in livestock feed.

On the basis of function, the feed phytobiotics are segmented into anti-microbial, anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and others. The use of feed phytobiotics as an anti-microbial agent in feed is dominating this market. However, its application for anti-inflammatory properties is witnessing high growth over the forecast period.

Based on the applications, the feed phytobiotics are segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, and others.

Among all, poultry is dominating the market based on increased consumption of poultry and meat products globally. However, ruminants segment is projected to witness steady growth over the forecast period owing to growth in the poultry industry.

Regional Analysis:

Global Feed Phytobiotics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the feed phytobiotics market followed by North America. In Asia Pacific, China is the major contributor of poultry products, which, in turn, boost the market growth in this region. Furthermore, increasing consumption of livestock and rapidly growing population in developing countries of Asia Pacific is pushing the growth of the feed phytobiotics market.

In North America, the U.S. is dominating in the feed phytobiotics market owing to government regulations imposed on the use of antibiotics and allopathic medicines in livestock.

Moreover, rising demand for poultry products in countries like the U.K. and France in the European region is projected to boost the feed phytobiotics market in the forecast period.