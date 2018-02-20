Data Center Service Market with Focus on Current and Future Plans 2022

Market Scenario:

Data center services is a combined word for the supporting components that are necessary for the suitable operation of a repository for storage, management and distribution of data belonging to an enterprise or a center of knowledge. Data center services are services which help to either create, maintain or implement a data center. The data center services can also be used to enhance the service that data center provides for an enterprise. This is a broad term that includes many different kinds of services to provide better results for a data center.

Data centers operate on two main models. One is for an organization to build, operate, and manage its own data center for internal purposes, known as a captive data center. The other is the outsourced model, where organizations lease space and hosting services from external data center providers.

The study indicates that explosive digital needs, rising complexities within the IT infrastructure, growing data traffic and increasing complexities within data centers, are driving the Data center service market. Data center service market is segmented on the basis of service type, data center type, organization and end-user. On the basis of service type data center service market is categorized as support services, consulting services, training services, financial services, application services, out sourcing services. The training services help organizations in improving data center performance through educational programs and also help in transforming enterprises while reducing cost. Data center service has many benefits as reliability, scalability, redundancy, cost benefits and others. These benefits are also responsible for the growth of Data center service market.

The global Data Center Service Market is expected to grow at USD ~82 Billion by 2022, at ~13% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Data center service Market are – HPE (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), Vertiv Co(U.S.), Equinix, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Level 3 Communications (U.S.), NTT Communications(Japan) and Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) among others.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Data center service Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North America region is dominating the Data center service Market owing to factors such increasing adoption associated services and technological advancements. The study also indicates that Asia-Pacific region has a scope to grow significantly in the data center service market by the forecast period.

Segments:

Data center service market is segmented on the basis of service type, data center type, organization and end-user.

Data center service by service type:

Support services

Consulting services

Training services

Financial services

Application services

Out sourcing services

Data center service by Data center Type:

Captive

Outsourced

Data center service by Organization:

SMBs

Large Enterprise

Cloud providers

Data center service by End-user:

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT/ITES

Healthcare

Transportation

Government

Retail

Education

Defense

Others

Intended Audience

Data center vendors

Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

Information Technology (IT) service providers

Consulting service providers

Colocation providers

Government Organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

Study Objective of Data Center Service Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Data Center Service Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Data Center Service market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, by type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Data Center Service Market.

