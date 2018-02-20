Create Your Masterpiece with Canvas Draw 4

ACD Systems presents one of the most versatile visual content creation tool on the market. Designed for Macintosh computers, Canvas Draw 4 offers a wide range of professional drawing tools for both vector and raster graphics. This way, you can easily combine different elements in the same image, such as drawings, text, effects, and more. Whether your goal is to develop creative content, such as beautifully presented infographics, or advertising presentations, or printable drawings, Canvas Draw 4 has all the tools you need.

Canvas Draw 4 lets you unleash your creativity in a single application designed for multiple industries. Strikingly flexible, it offers the tools professional designers need to create stunning results. For example, a real estate company might use it to bring to life floor plans and calculate spatial dimensions, while a startup might use it to create a professional branding strategy or logo.

What’s New in Canvas Draw 4?

The product of many years of innovation and research, Canvas Draw 4 introduces many improvements to the popular illustration application for Mac. Among the new features are improved drawing precision and area calculations, font glyph previews, smart shuffling, a type palette, presentation documents, an annotation lens, and built-in scanning support using Image Capture API.

If you're ready to illustrate your industry and bring your business and its products or services to life with strong imagery, then you cannot go wrong with Canvas Draw 4 at your disposal. Whether it's computer-aided design, desktop publication, or branding you need, this solution offers it all in the form of a highly customizable program.