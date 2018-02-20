Create Professional Drawings with CADopia 17

Are you tired of the high prices and needless complexities of modern, industry-standard computer aided design software? If you are, then you are not alone. That’s why CADopia presents a versatile alternative that doesn’t break the bank either. With its native support for the DWG format and a familiar interface shaped by industry standards, there’s no need to learn something entirely new from scratch either. With CADopia, you can simply dive right in and get started with your projects.

CADopia Professional Edition provides a comprehensive set of editing and drafting tools that will help you create professional results in less time without compromising on quality. Graphical editing is carried out using a familiar WYSIWYG environment, while productivity-enhancing tools like polar tracking, custom construction panes, grids and entity snaps let you create precise drawings more efficiently. Using the ACIS solid modelling engine, you can also use advanced 3D modelling tools that are suitable for manufacturing or engineering analysis.

New in CADopia 17 are many improvements and new features, including advanced PDF to DWG conversion. Many editing tools have also been improved. For example, you can now add patterns along any path use multifunctional grips and much more. Other new features include advanced block attributes editing, a dynamic print preview window and more commands for the XtraTools feature.

