Corrugated Boxes Market Trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Cardboard boxes are prefabricated boxes, primarily used for packaging goods and materials. Corrugated boxes are majorly used for shipping of goods. These boxes are preferred for packaging, as they possess high durability, light-weightiness, high strength and appealing aesthetic value. The growth of the market is majorly driven by rising demand from electronics industry and recyclability of corrugated boxes. Moreover, rapid industrialization and innovation in design of corrugated boxes has led to an increased demand for packaging of various food & beverage items, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, eventually driving the market growth. However, slow economic recovery and trade activities are expected to restraint the growth of the corrugated boxes market. Additionally, high cost of raw material is also hindering the market growth. Expansion and new product launch are the key strategies adopted by major players in the global corrugated boxes market.

Corrugated Boxes Market Segmentation

By Type

• Slotted boxes

• Telescope boxes

• Rigid boxes

• Folder boxes

By Printing Ink

• Water-based ink

• UV-curable based ink

• Solvent-based ink

• Hot-melt-based ink

By Printing Technology

• Digital printing

• Flexographic printing

• Lithography printing

• Others (Screen, Gravure, and Offset printing technologies)

By Material

• Linerboard

• Medium

• Others (starch based adhesives, and wax)

By End User

• Food & beverage

• Electronic goods

• Home & personal care goods

• Chemicals

• Textile goods

• Paper products

• Others (Pharmaceuticals, rubber, and tobacco)

Corrugated Boxes Market By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U. K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Brazil

o South Africa