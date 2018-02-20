London, UK – Bonsoni, announced that it is now offering a new furniture range called “New Churchill” by Baumhaus furniture, a trusted and respected name in traditional British Assembled Furniture. Bonsoni’s new range launch provides consumers with an enhanced range of options when deciding to buy furniture for their home.

Bonsoni already offers a wide variety of Baumhaus furniture to accommodate multiple preferences, whether the individual’s taste runs from the modern to traditional. The Baumhaus New Churchil launch at Bonsoni encompasses oainted modern grey accent pieces to wooden elements that will become permanent and treasured fixtures within the home or home office. This New Churchill Grey each piece are modern classic furniture at its absolute finest.

Consumers can choose from items for any room, from Coffee tables, Console tables to bookcases and entertainment centers. Bonsoni offers Baumhaus furniture that includes display cabinet, Dining Chairs/Tables, mirrors, along with hideaway desks, sideboards, file cabinets, and specialty pieces designed for narrow or hard-to-fit areas to maximise space within living areas.

Bonsoni has incorporated a wealth of wood options in its new line of high-quality Baumhaus furniture. Individuals can choose stylish furniture and home decor items made of traditional oak, walnut and mahogany. For those who crave more exotic selections, wood has been sourced from around the globe, enabling consumers to experience Mayan walnut, densely grained shiro walnut, and Industrial range Baumhaus Urban Chic

For many people, choosing furniture for their home can be bewildering and overwhelming due to the myriad of choices. Bonsoni’s collection of furniture helps individuals meet the five essential considerations when purchasing furnishings – items for multiple sized spaces, comfort, cost, durability, and options whether people are furnishing from the ground up or are matching a new piece with existing decor.

The launch of Bonsoni’s new range of Baumhaus furniture provides individuals with a treasure trove of stylish furnishings, accessories and home décor options of luxury woods from around the world to add beauty and warmth to their home or home office. Classical design components are combined with modern looks in the Baumhaus line to accommodate any decorating desire.

