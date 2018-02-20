Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Films Market Segmentation and Major Players Analysis, Forecast 2025

Biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) films are a highly common type of polyamide (nylon) films. BOPA films possess properties such as high tensile strength, high mechanical strength, and excellent flexibility owing to biaxial orientation. These films are primarily employed in food packaging.

The Biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) films market can be segmented based on technology, end-use industry, and region. In terms of technology, the BOPA films market can be divided into sequential, simultaneous, and blown. Based on end-use industry, the market can be classified into food & beverage packaging, pharmaceutical, electronics, and others. The food & beverage packaging segment can be further sub-segmented into processed meat, fruits & vegetables, cheese, dry food, and others. The electronics segment can be further split into batteries and circuit boards. The others segment can be sub-segmented into household products, balloons, book laminations, and others. Based on region, the BOPA films market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America.

The films are manufactured in monolayer, bilayer, triple layer, and in multilayers. Monolayer BOPA films are usually utilized in liquid soap packaging, and some sterilized food products. Multilayered films have wide applications in different industries such as household products, and electronics. High aroma, flavor, gas barrier, and chemical resistance are major factors driving the food and pharmaceutical packaging segments of the global market for BOPA films. Demand for BOPA films is anticipated to rise at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to their transparent & glossy appearance. However, the production, storage, and transportation cost of BOPA films increases due to the hygroscopic nature of these films. This, in turn, is projected to restrain the BOPA films market in the near future.

The sequential segment is anticipated to account for a higher share of the BOPA market during the forecast period. The simultaneous segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR in the near future. The food & beverage packaging segment is anticipated to dominate the BOPA films market in the next few years owing to their oxygen and water barrier properties. The oxidation of perishable food products such as fruits & vegetables and processed meats gets delayed due to oxygen barrier property of these films. Thus, the food & beverage packaging segment is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to witness an increase in demand for BOPA films owing to the chemical resistance and flexibility of these films. The others segment is estimated to hold a major share of the BOPA films market in the next few years.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA) films market in terms of both volume and revenue in the next few years. End-use industries such as food & beverage packaging, pharmaceutical, and electronics are anticipated to witness a rise demand for BOPA films in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to hold prominent share of the market in the near future. North America is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the BOPA films market in the near future. Latin America is witnessing a rise in demand for BOPA films due to the expansion of the food & beverage industry in the region. The BOPA films market Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a moderate pace in the near future.

