Avail Pathology Test At Your Doorstep

20th February 2018,New Delhi :​ ​Getting diagnostics has now become more convenient in Delhi/NCR. With over 400 pathology and radiology labs available, 3HCare provides leverage to patients seeking diagnostics at their convenience.

With the advent of technology in healthcare, it has revolutionized the industry with the best facilitation, ease to get the tests done at your own convenience. Even the most advanced and lesser known tests can be done through 3hcare.in.

“In metro cities most of the people are working that restricts their time for health checkups at desired location. 3hcare.in provides scheduling option in your vicinity as per the time availability of your choice. Price transparency is one of our keys factors that keep you aware of the best prices and offers available at all diagnostic labs. It is accessible 24 hours, with easy booking options and better payment options either to pay at the centers or using card payments online.” Says​​

​ ​CA (Dr) Ruchi Gupta, Founder and CEO, 3hcare.in

“Elderly patients usually find it difficult to make a visit to the diagnostic centre early morning in empty stomach. But the website booking allows you to choose the best centers with blood sample collection service available for all pathology tests. This eradicates the need to go to the lab for appointments and wait for your turn or report collection, as even the report is mailed to you. Website also provides facilities to keep your complete data stored at one point for easy access and future consultations “Says CA (Dr) Ruchi Gupta, Founder and CEO, 3hcare.in ​

“Health needs to be taken care of at its best. With such an objective, we aim to help the public by assisting them to get the best quality healthcare service and facilities by providing nearby center information, recommended doctors. We also help in decision making on call, chat, and mail support on different parameters. There is lack of awareness among the mass about home collections services and quality services by different centers. For the first time in India, we impart knowledge on what, where, when, how to get the test done, customer reviews, End-end booking solution of test within less than a minute. By eliminating the challenges faced by the Indian public, 3hcare.in will provide a holistic approach to healthcare.” added Dr Gupta