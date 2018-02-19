The Rx Solution Brings Relief to Respiratory Illness Patients with ProAir Prescription Assistance

The Rx Solution facilitates prescription assistance programs for patients without prescription coverage. One of its programs gives qualifying patients access to ProAir medicines for lung diseases.

[BOYNTON BEACH, 02/19/2018] – The Rx Solution brings affordable, if not free, ProAir medications to patients with lung diseases. The company specifically assists patients of lesser means who don’t have prescription coverage. It encourages patients who are currently receiving prescriptions for asthma, bronchitis, and other lung diseases to apply to its Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) prescription assistance program.

Increasing Costs of Lung Disease Treatment

The Rx Solution provides answers to an expensive problem in the United States. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reveals that the economic cost of asthma alone is now reaching $82 billion a year.

Its records also show that 15.4 million people receive asthma treatment annually and that it cost them an average of $3,266 each. Patients spend more than half, or $1,830, on prescription medicines while the remainder goes to hospitalization costs, outpatient visits, and ER care.

The breakdown of this individual cost proves that company-sponsored patient assistance programs (PAPs), like the ones The Rx Solution facilitate, are important.

No Need to Compromise Health Because of Medicine Costs

Due to its steep cost, many families in America are giving up their prescriptions in favor of shelter and food. The Rx Solution believes that they shouldn’t have to choose between the two and brings a solution to the table: The ProAir Prescription Assistance. It is one of the COPD assistance programs the organization offers.

Through this program, low-income patients may receive ProAir medicines for asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema. These adrenergic bronchodilators widen air passages, allowing patients to breathe properly and freely. Doctors prescribe these medicines to patients who experience chronic wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath.

Besides the ProAir Prescription Assistance, The Rx Solution also facilitates PAPs for Symbicort and Spiriva.

About The Rx Solution

The Rx Solution works with pharmaceutical companies, doctors, and healthcare providers to provide free or affordable medicines to patients without prescription drug coverage. Its main goal is to register under-insured patients for private and public programs that give them access to the medications they need.

Learn more about its advocacy at http://rxsolution.net.