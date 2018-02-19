Smart Polymers Market 2018: Overview, Top Key Players, Growth and Analysis by Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report on “Global Smart Polymers Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023”– Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

BASF SE (Germany), The Lubrizol Corporation (the U.S.), Spintech LLC (the U.S.), Akina, Inc. (the U.S.), SMP Technologies Inc. (Japan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Reactive Surfaces Ltd (the U.S.), Merck Group (Germany), NEI Corporation (the U.S.) among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Smart Polymers Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Smart Polymers Market – Overview

Smart Polymers are those able to modify their physical and chemical properties in response to the variation of environmental factors. Smart Polymer systems can be designed to respond to a wide range of parameters, such as changes in pH, ionic strength, temperature, magnetic and electric field. These smart polymers can behave in several ways by altering solubility, shape, color, light transmitting abilities, wettability, conductivity, and surface characteristics. The extend of response of such polymers can be controlled by the intensity of the applied stimuli.

Now a days, the demand for smart polymers is increasing in biotechnology and medicine, electrical & electronics and automotive. Smart polymers have also been useful as drug delivery systems and in the biotechnological field for enzyme immobilization. Despite, coating medical devices with smart polymers may significantly widen their range of applications. Devices able to attract certain cells of the body or devices that should perform as membranes or artificial muscles take advantage of these smart materials. A surface grafted with Smart Polymers has been highlighted for its interfacial and wetting applications. For example, a smart surface with switchable wettability could be potentially used in tissue engineering and antimicrobial coatings. In addition to this, a smart polymer material responsive to light or temperature could also be effectively used as a sensor which may drive the Global Smart Polymer Market. Presently, smart polymers have been mainly emphasized for their potential applications in nanotechnology, nanoscience, and nanomedicine.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

February 2017 – A variety of stimuli-responsive polymers have been developed by researchers and used as actuators and/or artificial muscles, with the movement being driven by an external stimulus, such as electrical potential. Researchers highlighted actuators constructed from liquid-crystal elastomers, dielectric elastomers, ionic polymers, and conducting polymers. Researchers also discussed recent examples of a variety of actuators generated from these materials and their utility. The mechanism of actuation is detailed for most examples in order to stimulate possible future research, and lead to new applications and advanced applications.

2017– Multi-functional nanoshuttles for remotely targeted and on-demand delivery of therapeutic molecules and imaging to defined tissues and organs hold great potentials in personalized medicine, including precise early diagnosis, efficient prevention and therapy without toxicity. Yet, in spite of 25 years of research, there are still no such shuttles available. To this end, researchers have designed magnetic and gold nanoparticles (NP)-embedded silica nanoshuttles (MGNSs) with nanopores on their surface. Fluorescently labeled Doxorubicin (DOX), a cancer drug, was loaded in the MGNSs as a payload. DOX loaded MGNSs were encapsulated in heat and pH sensitive polymer P(NIPAM-coMAA) to enable controlled release of the payload. Magnetically-guided transport of MGNSs was examined in: (a) a glass capillary tube to simulate their delivery via blood vessels; and (b) porous hydrogels to simulate their transport in composite human tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendon, muscles and blood–brain barrier (BBB). The viscoelastic properties of hydrogels were examined by atomic force microscopy (AFM). Cellular uptake of DOXloaded MGNSs and the subsequent pH and temperature-mediated release were demonstrated in differentiated human neurons derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) as well as epithelial HeLa cells. The presence of embedded iron and gold NPs in silica shells and polymer-coating are supported by SEM and TEM. Fluorescence spectroscopy and microscopy documented DOX loading in the MGNSs. Time-dependent transport of MGNSs guided by an external magnetic field was observed in both glass capillary tubes and in the porous hydrogel. AFM results affirmed that the stiffness of the hydrogels model the rigidity range from soft tissues to bone. pH and temperature-dependent drug release analysis showed stimuli responsive and gradual drug release. Cells’ viability MTT assays showed that MGNSs are non-toxic. The cell death from on-demand DOX release was observed in both neurons and epithelial cells even though the drug release efficiency was higher in neurons. Therefore, scientists have development of smart nanoshuttles have significant translational potential for controlled delivery of theranostics’ payloads and precisely guided transport in specified tissues and organs (for example, bone, cartilage, tendon, bone marrow, heart, lung, liver, kidney, and brain) for highly efficient personalized medicine applications.

Smart Polymers Market – Regional Analysis

North America region accounted largest market share in the Global Smart Polymer Market and expected to dominate during the forecast period due to advancement in drug delivery, nanotechnology, nanoscience, and nanomedicine and penetration of end user industry in the region. The unique properties of smart polymer to respond to a wide range of parameters, such as changes in pH, ionic strength, temperature, magnetic and electric field which makes it ideal in biotechnology and medicine, electrical & electronics that drive Smart Polymer Market in North America region. North America market is mainly occupied by the U. S. being largest consumer and manufacturer and exporter of Smart Polymer. Europe is the second largest market for Smart Polymer followed by North America.

Competitive Landscape

The MRFR studies the key developments adopted by the companies between 2011 and 2016. Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the Global Smart Polymer Market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and expansion. Due to high demand of smart polymer in North America region, the manufacturers in North America region are using acquisition strategy of local producers in the other regions to increase their global market share.

