Portable Petrol Generator Set Manufacturers in India KOEL Green

The requirement for a continuous source of power has become the prerequisite of our modern day living. No wonder people get flustered when there is a snag in the power line, be it in our homes, offices, commercial establishments or any of the public places. This has brought into prominence alternate sources of generating power such as generators. And out of the commonly available generators, diesel generators especially the silent ones carry more heft because of their size and power output capacity. Nowadays, increasing the demand for prime rental power and standby rental power sources of power across industrial and commercial applications in India buyed the integration of diesel generators on rental basis across the India. On account of off-shore areas and unreliable power supply, diesel generator rental solutions have become major source of power for various applications like construction, industrial, manufacturing, marine, oil and refineries, school, education, hospitality in India. In addition to the residential and commercial applications, high KVA rating diesel generator rental solutions are also used across power utilities, either as a prime or stand by source to power industrial sector especially in the manufacturing sector.

In terms of market segments, below 100 KVA, from rating rental generator registered majority of the market revenues in 2016. Low ownership costs, ease of availability, and higher usage across numerous applications have spurred the demand. During the forecast period, the below 100KVA rating GenSets segment is expected to maintain its market dominance on account of increasing demand across various applications including construction, telecom infrastructure, events and hospitality & healthcare.

In terms of market applications, construction activities and manufacturing together with power utilities registered higher revenues in India diesel generator rental market. Additionally, during the forecast period, these applications are likely to continue its market dominance attributed to rising construction activities on account of smart cities and infrastructure development across various parts of the country.

