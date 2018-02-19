Parker Automotive Offers Budget-Friendly Repair Services in Colorado

Parker Automotive is a full-service auto service shop that offers its repair work at affordable rates. Customers can count on a reliable and convenient way to keep their car running smoothly.

[PARKER, 2/19/2018]—Parker Automotive addresses the auto repair needs of customers in Colorado by providing a range of top-quality services. The shop is most proud, however, of its commitment to delivering honest work and charging reasonable rates. This way, they hope to secure every car owner’s peace of mind.

Price Discrimination at Repair Shops

A study published in the Journal of Marketing Research shows that the price expectations of consumers can greatly influence the final price of car repairs. In particular, repair shops quoted a higher price to those who overestimated the costs of the repair work for their automobile.

Gender differences were noted to also play a huge role in the pricing of car repairs, as well. The study showed that women ended up paying more for the same repairs than their male counterparts after revealing they were uninformed about repair prices.

Regardless of customer’s gender, however, the researchers explain that it helps to know the cost of repairs beforehand. They advise that mentioning price expectations upfront and negotiating for a price concession can reduce initial quotes and help both parties agree at a reasonable price. That’s why it helps to find an auto repairs service provider that offers honest and reasonable rates.

Affordable Auto Repair Services

Parker Automotive is a full-service automotive repair facility that takes pride in serving the community with professional and budget-friendly repair services. The company’s team of technicians guarantees honest and quality services to get every vehicle up and running in no time. As ASE Certified Master Mechanics, they are qualified to address any automotive problem. The team explains the necessary repairs for every customer’s peace of mind and offers honest and reasonable rates.

The repair shop uses only the latest diagnostic technology to repair every car correctly. Furthermore, top-quality services and low-cost preventative auto maintenance options set it apart from the rest.

About Parker Automotive

Parker Automotive is a family-owned and operated business and a certified NAPA AutoCare Center. It has been serving the automotive repair needs of customers in Colorado since 1978. The services it offers include engine and transmission repairs, diesel repairs, timing belt services, tire rotation, alignment, and more.

To book a service, visit parkerautomotive.net.