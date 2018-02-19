OrangeFi Offers a Unique Way to Finance a Business

OrangeFi is pleased to announce they offer a unique way for prospective business owners to get the business financing they need. Unlike traditional banks and lenders, OrangeFi doesn’t require borrowers to prove a track record of profitability with their business to be approved for a funding. They can offer up to $250,000 in business financing to individuals based solely on credit history.

When an individual applies for a business funding through OrangeFi, they won’t have to worry about showing documentation to support the profitability of their business. There is no need for collateral and the company requires no tax returns, no bank statements and no down payment. There is no experience required. The company has provided funding to thousands of business owners based on their credit history alone and have provided more than $190,000,000 with a 93 percent approval rate. Introduction credit lines are available with a zero percent interest rate.

OrangeFi understands the struggles new and budding entrepreneurs can encounter when it comes to financing their business. While it’s always possible to find a private lender, this can prove extremely difficult for those who have little or no experience in the field of business ownership. This is why they strive to help startup businesses get off the ground by using their own personal credit score.

Anyone interested in learning about this new way to finance businesses can find out more by visiting the OrangeFi website or by calling 1-800-253-1663.

About OrangeFi: OrangeFi is a non-traditional business lender that offers a unique method for helping businesses get the funding they need. With a 93 percent approval rate, they are able to help their customers get the funding they need to get their business off the ground. They have helped thousands of businesses get started with their own personal credit history so they can build a lucrative business.