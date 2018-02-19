Opportunities for global commercial aerospace landing gear market to reach $2.8 billion by 2021

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global commercial aerospace landing gear market looks good with opportunities in the commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jet. The global commercial aerospace landing gear market is expected to reach an estimated $2.8 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing deliveries of aircraft and upcoming aircraft programs leading to growth in demand for commercial aerospace landing gear.

In this market, commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, and business jets are the major segments of landing gear by aircraft type. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the commercial aircraft segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.

Within the global commercial aerospace landing gear market, main landing gear is the largest segment as an aircraft landing gear arrangement contains two main landing gears and a nose landing gear.

North America is expected to remain the largest region because the major customers of landing gear such as Boeing, Bombardier, Cessna Aircraft, and Gulfstream Aerospace are located in this region.

Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to development of new aircraft, such as A350XWB, A380, and A320Neo which will increase the demand for landing gear in this region.

For business expansion, Lucintel’s report suggests new product development to introduce lightweight landing gear. The report further suggests the development of partnerships with customers to create win-win situations and the development of low-cost solutions for customers.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of electric brakes and increasing usage of lightweight materials in landing gear manufacturing. Messier-Bugatti-Dowty, UTC Aerospace Systems, Liebherr, and Héroux-Devtek are among the major manufacturers of commercial aerospace landing gear. Of these, several are seeking mergers and acquisitions as strategic initiatives to drive growth.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global commercial aerospace landing gear market by landing gear type, aircraft type, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled, “Growth Opportunities in the Global Commercial Aerospace landing Gear Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Market Analysis.” This Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy by provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the growth opportunities in the global commercial aerospace landing gear market by aircraft type, landing gear type, and region as follows:

By Aircraft Type (Value $ million from 2010 to 2021):

• Commercial Aircraft

• Regional Aircraft

• Business Jet

By Landing Gear Type (Value $ million 2015):

• Main Landing Gear

• Nose Landing Gear

By Region (Value $ million from 2010 to 2021):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This 84-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the potential, high-growth opportunities for the global commercial aerospace landing gear market by landing gear type (Main Landing Gear and Nose Landing Gear), aircraft type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Jet), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 How is the competitive rivalry and threat of substitution in this market?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?