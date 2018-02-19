Midjersey Smiles Cares for Kids’ Oral Health through Excellent Pediatric Dentistry Services

Tooth decay is one of the most common childhood diseases in the US. Midjersey Smiles aims to help keep figures down by providing excellent pediatric dentistry services in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

[OLD BRIDGE, 2/19/2018]—Midjersey Smiles’ goal is to give each patient a beautiful and healthy smile. So, it offers a wide array of dental procedures that cater to the needs of patients from Old Bridge, New Jersey. From dental implants to Invisalign treatment, the clinic ensures that each procedure paves the way for better oral health.

The clinic takes special care of its young patients. In fact, it aims to prevent tooth decay among children, which is a major health concern in the country.

Tooth Decay Is a Major Health Problem

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that tooth decay is one of the most common childhood diseases. In 2014, about 42% of children aged 2 to 11 had dental cavities in their baby teeth, while 21% of kids aged 6 to 11 had cavities in their permanent teeth. Tooth decay is so prevalent that it’s been noted to be five times more common than asthma and seven times more common than hay fever.

Dental professionals point to poor oral hygiene and the overconsumption of sugary foods as the main causes of tooth decay. To curb the incidences, experts urge children to practice good oral habits, regulate their sugar consumption, and visit their dentist regularly.

Excellent Pediatric Services from Midjersey Smiles

To prevent tooth decay among its patients, Midjersey Smiles offers excellent pediatric dentistry services. It offers treatments for tooth decay and other dental problems.

The clinic does not stop at dental solutions, though. Through check-ups, it offers preventative care so that children would have a lasting, healthy smile. The clinic also recommends the best practices to avoid dental problems.

Midjersey Smiles understands that a visit to the dentist may be uncomfortable for some children. So, it trains its staff to create a child-friendly environment. This way, the child would be at ease and won’t be afraid to return to the clinic for the next check-up.

Through its pediatric dentistry services, Midjersey Smiles has your child’s oral health needs covered.

About the Clinic

Midjersey Smiles is a dental clinic in Old Bridge, New Jersey that boasts great dental care, a competent staff, and a welcoming environment. It provides a wide range cosmetic, restorative, endodontic, periodontic, and pediatric dental solutions.

For more information about their dental services, visit www.midjerseysmiles.com.