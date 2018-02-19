Little Oliver Gallagher PLLC Helps Oklahoma Residents File a Wrongful Death Claim for Loved Ones

Losing a loved one because of recklessness and negligence is difficult. Let Little Oliver Gallagher PLLC help you claim damages when wrongful death occurs.

Wrongful Death in Oklahoma

Under Oklahoma Statutes’ Chapter 12, Section 1053, a wrongful death claim may be filed in a situation wherein, had the victim lived, he or she would have filed a personal injury lawsuit. The wrongful death claim can be taken as a personal injury claim that the victim’s representative is allowed to file in court.

In most cases, a deceased person’s estate appoints a personal representative to file a wrongful death claim. This representative can be a spouse, sibling, or close relative. When the estate or family of the victim has not appointed a representative, the court appoints one on behalf of the deceased.

A wrongful death claim is a form of civil lawsuit. As such, the liability for wrongdoing is expressed solely in terms of money damages.

Claiming Damages and How

The lawyers of Little Oliver Gallagher PLLC represent clients by seeking damages in two separate categories:

• Damages suffered by the deceased: These could include lost wages and benefits that he or she could have earned had the person not passed away. Pain and suffering incurred between the final injury or illness and death.

• Damages suffered by the surviving family: These include damages like grief, loss of companionship, and reasonable funeral and burial expenses.

Oklahoma allows for punitive damages to be awarded in certain wrongful death claims.

