LHA London offers a selection of student accommodations near Paddington Library. With their proximity to the library, students will not only enjoy its educational resources but will also get to join its regular events.

Resources, Leisure and Career Preparation

The Paddington Library is open to both children and adults. The adult building sits on Porchester Road in a large and busy community with a business information point. University students may avail of the various amenities of the library, including free wifi access, computers, the study area, and the laptop bar. Students may also photocopy, print and scan notes and reports needed for school work.

The library has accessibility features for people with impaired mobility. There are registered assistance dogs that are ready to help patrons with a disability.

Paddington Library hosts regular events that students can join during their free time. For bookworms, it holds a weekly book club and reading group. For students getting ready for employment, there are CV help sessions run by the National Careers Service.

Affordable Housing Options for Students

LHA London offers a wide selection of student accommodation in the heart of London, ranging from private studio apartments to catered hostels.

According to LHA London: ‘Whether you are looking to make friends or take time to get to know London, with 13 sites across the city – LHA is the perfect place to start your adventure in the nation’s capital.’

The Friendship House in Southwark, for example, is an en-suite, self-catered accommodation that has a shared kitchen and a gym. There is also the New

Mansion House which is a vibrant, catered house in London, situated in a historic building.

About LHA London

Created to give shelter to those made homeless by the Blitz, LHA London has evolved into a provider of quality and affordable accommodation. It has been doing sosince 1940. Today, with its13 large hostels, it is home tonearly 2,000 university students and young professionals.

