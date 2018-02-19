HPC Market Size, Historical Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Global Trends and Industry Set For Rapid Growth with 5% of CAGR by Forecast 2022

Market Scenario:

The advancement in technology across several domains is leading to the emergence of HPC market. The vertical of high performance computing is growing at a rapid rate. High performance computing techniques is mainly used in myriad defense and aerospace verticals.

The HPC currently is playing a role in training and simulation, on-board systems for navigation, defense, and attack; and command, control, communications, intelligence, computers, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

The HPC Market is segmented on the basis of type of components, deployment and vertical. The segmentation based on components consists of hardware and architecture, software and system management, servers, storage, networking device, and software. The high computing software gives you solid framework for solving your challenging, large-scale mathematical problems. It also includes automatic parallelism, multithreaded programming, multi process programming on the local grid, grid computing and math-aware programming language.

The global High Performance Computing Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 33 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of approx. 5% between 2016 and 2022.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S.),

Intel Corporation (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.),

Fujitsu Ltd (Japan),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

Dell Inc. (U.S.),

Hitachi Data System Corporation (U.S.).



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2698

Segments:

High Performance Computing market segmentation is based on component, deployment and vertical.

HPC Market by Component:

Servers

Storage

Networking Devices

Software

HPC Market by Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

HPC Market by Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of high performance computing market is being studied for region such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The North America region is leading in the high-performance computing market followed by Europe. Due to technological advancement in that region and early adoption of technology by several industries has aided in the development of HPC market in North America. Europe HPC market follows next due to huge investments by big enterprises and small scale enterprises in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth in high performance computing market as HPC servers is expected to gain maximum market share by the forecast period.

Access Report Details @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/high-performance-computing-market-2698



Study Objectives of High Performance Computing Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the high-performance computing market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the high-performance computing market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of component, deployment and vertical.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the HPC market.

Intended Audience

Research/Consultancy firms

Original Equipment Manufacturers

High Performance Computing Technology Users.

Government Organizations

Technology Providers

Financial Investors

Telecom Operators



About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com