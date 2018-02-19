Health Information Systems (HIS) Market Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2018-2025

This report analyzes the Global Health Information Systems (HIS) Market and gives us the in-depth analysis of the present scenario and the future growth prospects. Simultaneously it also throws light on the overall positive factors. It also prominently attributes the current situation and outlooks with industrial and financial aspect. Furthermore, it comprises of current events, latest market trends, schematic representation of the global companies with their prime developments, mergers & acquisitions, deals and agreements, expansions and investments.
This report studies the global Health Information Systems (HIS) market, analyzes and researches the Health Information Systems (HIS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Agfa Gevaert
GE Healthcare
McKesson
Philips Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare Information Systems
Shanghai Tengcheng
Neusoft
3M Health
M Health Information Systems
Carestream Health
Cerner
Epic Systems
InterSystems
Merge Healthcare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
District Level Routine Information Systems
Disease Surveillance Systems
Laboratory Information Systems
Hospital Patient Administration Systems (PAS)
Human Resource Management Information Systems
Market segment by Application, Health Information Systems (HIS) can be split into
Medical Industry
Personal healthcare
Table of Contents –
1 Industry Overview of Health Information Systems (HIS)
1.1 Health Information Systems (HIS) Market Overview
1.1.1 Health Information Systems (HIS) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Health Information Systems (HIS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Health Information Systems (HIS) Market by Type
1.3.1 District Level Routine Information Systems
1.3.2 Disease Surveillance Systems
1.3.3 Laboratory Information Systems
1.3.4 Hospital Patient Administration Systems (PAS)
1.3.5 Human Resource Management Information Systems
1.4 Health Information Systems (HIS) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Medical Industry
1.4.2 Personal healthcare
2 Global Health Information Systems (HIS) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Health Information Systems (HIS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Agfa Gevaert
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Health Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 GE Healthcare
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Health Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 McKesson
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Health Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Philips Healthcare
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Health Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Siemens Healthcare
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Health Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Health Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Shanghai Tengcheng
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Health Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Neusoft
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Health Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 3M Health
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Health Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 M Health Information Systems
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Health Information Systems (HIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Carestream Health
3.12 Cerner
3.13 Epic Systems
3.14 InterSystems
3.15 Merge Healthcare
…
